Northbound lanes of I-17 reopen after crash near Munds Park

PHOENIX — The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 were reopened Saturday evening after a crash near Munds Park, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The crash was at milepost 308, south of Munds Park where I-17 reaches Flagstaff to the north. The lanes were reopened at 5:15 p.m., according to ADOT.

*CLOSURE* I-17 NB is closed near Munds Park due to a crash at milepost 308. Expect delays. There is no estimated time to reopen. For real-time traffic info, check https://t.co/l4s0AFGOpz and the AZ511 app:

📱 Apple: https://t.co/ZBt7iIAdRd

📱 Android: https://t.co/n3R7tHa8nN pic.twitter.com/mUAdhvKVGR — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 27, 2024

Drivers looking to reach Flagstaff had available detours, such as exiting I-17 to take the Sedona route to Flagstaff via state routes 179 and 89A.

Southbound lanes were unaffected.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.