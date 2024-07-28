Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Northbound lanes of I-17 reopen after crash near Munds Park

Jul 27, 2024, 5:01 PM | Updated: 5:29 pm

Northbound lanes of Interstate 17 were closed Saturday evening for a crash near Munds Park. (ADOT photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 were reopened Saturday evening after a crash near Munds Park, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The crash was at milepost 308, south of Munds Park where I-17 reaches Flagstaff to the north. The lanes were reopened at 5:15 p.m., according to ADOT.

Drivers looking to reach Flagstaff had available detours, such as exiting I-17 to take the Sedona route to Flagstaff via state routes 179 and 89A.

Southbound lanes were unaffected.

