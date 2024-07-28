PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved over $130,000 in funding for community services in the East Valley, such as the Dark Sky Discovery Center in Fountain Hills.

“Over the past several years, the East Valley has undergone a significant period of growth and development that isn’t slowing down anytime soon. To aid this continued expansion, Maricopa County is intentionally investing in projects that enable residents and their families to learn more about our natural world, enjoy outdoor spaces, pursue an education, bolster their careers and live healthy and fulfilling lives,” Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Thomas Galvin of District 2 said.

The Dark Sky Center will receive about $100,000 of the funding, which will be used to create interactive exhibits and camps for school children, which will also lower the price of admission for all visitors.

“We are so thankful to Supervisor Galvin and the Board for recognizing the importance of the STEM education and dark-sky preservation mission of the (center),” Dark Sky Discovery Center President Joe Bill said in a release. “With the largest telescope in the Phoenix area, a planetarium and much more, residents will have an amazing experience at this unique facility.”

East Valley Institute of Technology (EVIT) students will benefit from $8,000 which will be invested in the Early Childhood Education program at the technical school.

“EVIT appreciates the generous donation,” Superintendent Chad Wilson said. “This funding will help ensure our students have access to resources and materials needed for their training.”

An additional $10,000 will be used to improve and install signs at the Hawes Trail System in the Tonto National Forest.

The Board also allocated money to purchase heat relief supplies for seniors and people with disabilities, such as portable evaporative coolers or cooling vests, as well as durable medical equipment.

Heat relief is also coming for dogs, as $3,000 will provide dog shoes and leashes for heat relief centers.

