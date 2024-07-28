PHOENIX — Southern Cross Aviation, a wholesale aviation parts distributor, is expanding to Mesa.

The location in Mesa will be the company’s third. Its headquarters are based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and it operates a distribution facility in Anchorage, Alaska.

In Mesa, Southern Cross Aviation will cater to aviation operators, including regional airlines, flight schools, law enforcement agencies, medical evacuation operators, charter companies, aircraft owners and more.

The new facility will serve 10 international and regional airports in Maricopa County, including Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

“Aviation is part of Mesa’s identity and I’m thrilled to welcome Southern Cross Aviation to our city,” Mesa Mayor John Giles said in a press release. “Their presence will not only bring new jobs and economic opportunities but also enhance Mesa’s reputation as a hub for innovation and growth in the aviation and aerospace sectors.”

Southern Cross Aviation’s new facility will be located at Pecos and Sossaman roads, near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

The company is investing more than $10 million in its new 23,599 square-foot facility to stock and distribute aviation parts and components. This investment includes building improvements, warehouse fixtures, machinery and inventory.

“This strategic expansion will allow Southern Cross Aviation to deliver efficient solutions to its critical operators in this booming aerospace region,” Ricardo Carvalho, a co-founder and director of sales for Southern Cross Aviation, said in the release. “Our mission has always been to provide the highest level of customer service to our clientele, and we believe this expansion will enable us to uphold that mission in the region.”

