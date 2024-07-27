Mets ace Kodai Senga expected to miss rest of regular season with calf strain
Jul 27, 2024, 11:16 AM | Updated: 12:02 pm
(AP Photo/Pamela Smith)
NEW YORK (AP) — Mets pitcher Kodai Senga is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with a strained left calf.
The team’s projected No. 1 starter this year, Senga got hurt Friday night in the sixth inning of his season debut against the Atlanta Braves. He had been sidelined by a shoulder injury since early in spring training.
Senga strained his calf when he bolted away from the mound to make way for teammate Pete Alonso to catch a popup. New York manager Carlos Mendoza said an MRI showed a “high-grade strain.”
“I think it’s fair to say that he’s pretty much done for the regular season,” Mendoza said Saturday.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb