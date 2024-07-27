Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Construction begins on ‘Northside at SanTan Village’ development project in Gilbert

Jul 27, 2024, 9:15 AM

Northside at SanTan Village....

Northside at SanTan Village. (Photo provided by focusAZ.)

(Photo provided by focusAZ.)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Construction is underway on a mixed-use development project that will offer high-end retail, restaurant and hotel amenities to the SanTan Village submarket in Gilbert.

The development, named Northside at SanTan Village, is located on the east side of Santan Village Parkway between Williams Field and Ray roads.

Phase one of the development totals 37,245 square feet over six buildings, creating leasing opportunities for more than a dozen retail and restaurant tenants.

“The Northside project brings an attractive, refined and much-desired amenity into Gilbert’s SanTan Village corridor,” Dan Henderson, the director of the Gilbert Office of Economic Development, said in a press release. “We continue to see increased demand for hospitality product in Gilbert and we anticipate that the addition of Northside’s restaurant, retail and lifestyle components will blend seamlessly into the fabric of Gilbert’s upscale offerings.”

Okland Construction is the general contractor for the project and Aline Architecture Concepts is the architect.

Once completed, Northside at SanTan Village will span 20 acres with a main drive, a 134-key hotel and future mixed-use assets fronting the Loop 202 freeway. It will also include shared community spaces and a walking loop.

Phase one is expected to be completed in mid-2025 with a grand opening tentatively planned for the fall of 2025.

Additional acreage is being held for future products to serve the community.

