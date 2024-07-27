PHOENIX — U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tim Vilsack announced on Friday $163 million to be invested across the country for rural energy solutions, including two $125,000 grants for Arizona agencies.

Garkane Energy Cooperative, Inc. and Vision Lakes Consulting Group will receive grants through the USDA’s Rural Energy for America Program (REAP). Much of the funding comes from the Inflation Reduction Act, according to a press release.

Garkane Energy is based in Utah but serves parts of Arizona’s Mohave and Coconino counties. Work stemming from its grant will focus on technical work within the Kaibab Indian Reservation.

“The technical assistance will concentrate on both renewable energy systems and energy-efficiency improvement,” according to grant detailing. “Some projects hope to bring benefits to all tribal members while other projects will assist specific businesses and ag customers.”

Vision Lakes Consulting Group is a nonprofit that will use its funding for general outreach to help future recipients of the grant have the tools needed to apply and submit information.

“The project will focus on farms and ranches in Arizona run by individuals, which have historically been disadvantaged by past unethical practices of the USDA,” according to the USDA. Outreach will be provided to over 50 producers throughout the grant’s three-year period.

Others who apply for REAP grants in the future could gain access to more renewable energy and lower energy costs, according to the USDA’s website.

