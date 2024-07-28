Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Loop 303’s Grand Avenue interchange to partially close overnight Monday for construction

Jul 28, 2024, 7:15 AM

ADOT said Friday the Loop 303 interchange with Grand Avenue/U.S. 60 will partially close Monday nig...

ADOT said Friday the Loop 303 interchange with Grand Avenue/U.S. 60 will partially close Monday night. (ADOT photo)

(ADOT photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Part of the Loop 303 interchange with Grand Avenue/U.S. 60 in Surprise will close Monday night for construction work, the Arizona Department of Transportation said Friday.

The northbound off-ramp from Loop 303 at Grand Avenue will be closed from 10 p.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, as crews establish barrier walls for the rest of the project.

Following the closure, work zones will force restrictions near the off-ramp, with completion expected in spring 2025.

Upon completion, drivers will find a second lane along the off-ramp, freeing up the space needed for two left-turn lanes onto westbound Grand Avenue, a dedicated right-turn lane onto eastbound U.S. 60 and an additional lane between for turns in either direction.

The improvement is one part of a larger $4.6 million project to reinforce the interchange’s feasibility long term.

