Loop 303’s Grand Avenue interchange to partially close overnight Monday for construction
Jul 28, 2024, 7:15 AM
(ADOT photo)
PHOENIX — Part of the Loop 303 interchange with Grand Avenue/U.S. 60 in Surprise will close Monday night for construction work, the Arizona Department of Transportation said Friday.
The northbound off-ramp from Loop 303 at Grand Avenue will be closed from 10 p.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, as crews establish barrier walls for the rest of the project.
Following the closure, work zones will force restrictions near the off-ramp, with completion expected in spring 2025.
Upon completion, drivers will find a second lane along the off-ramp, freeing up the space needed for two left-turn lanes onto westbound Grand Avenue, a dedicated right-turn lane onto eastbound U.S. 60 and an additional lane between for turns in either direction.
The improvement is one part of a larger $4.6 million project to reinforce the interchange’s feasibility long term.
