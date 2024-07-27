Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Homeless people say they will likely return to sites if California clears them under Newsom’s order

Jul 26, 2024, 5:34 PM | Updated: 9:42 pm

A fully furnished doll house sits abandoned next to a homeless encampment next to the CA-110 freewa...

A fully furnished doll house sits abandoned next to a homeless encampment next to the CA-110 freeway in Los Angeles Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three years ago, Joel Hernandez built a small wooden shack under the 405 freeway cutting through Los Angeles.

He had the help of a friend who lives in his own shack, just a few steps down the stairs he painstakingly dug out of the dirt hillside and reinforced with wooden planks.

Hernandez has had similar homes be cleared in homeless encampment sweeps by state or city authorities over the years, so the 62-year-old is taking in stride that his days in his makeshift shelter on state-owned land might be numbered. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday issued an executive order directing state agencies to start clearing homeless encampments on state land, including lots under freeways.

“You get used to it,” Hernandez said. “I have to rebuild it every time.”

Many people living in these encampments echoed a similar sentiment of quiet resignation. Some simply wonder: Where else is there to go?

The order comes on the heels of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling earlier this summer allowing cities to enforce bans on sleeping outside in public spaces, even if there are no shelter beds available.

Newsom’s order directs state agencies to act soon and follow the lead of the California Department of Transportation, known as Caltrans, which has removed 11,188 encampments and more than 248,000 cubic yards (189,600 cubic meters) of debris from these encampments along the state rights of way, mostly freeways and highways, since July 2021. Caltrans oversees much of the land under and near the state’s freeways and highways.

But most of the time, the people living in those encampments return after officials leave.

“I haven’t found a better place,” said Hernandez, who has been on the waiting list for a shelter for three years. At least in this spot, he lives close to his friends and gets along with most of the people in the encampment, Hernandez said.

Hernandez and others admit it is not the safest place to live. A recent fire destroyed many of the shelters in the underpass, leaving the underside of the highway blackened and the area scattered with burnt trash, a broken grill, abandoned shopping carts and more.

Esca Guernon lives next to the freeway further away from the underpass with her dog, Champion. Sometimes people disturb her tent while she is sleeping or steal her belongings. But she always comes back after an encampment sweep.

“We have to take what we have, like our bikes or something, and we go over there for them to clean up,” said Guernon, pointing across the street. “I come back, because I don’t know where to go.”

On Friday, an outreach team from Hope the Mission of Van Nuys, California, handed out cold bottles of water and snacks to Guernon and her friend. They will come back in a few days to begin the intake process and get them on the waiting list for a shelter.

“For us we’re just building our rapport with them,” said Armando Covarrubias, an outreach team leader with the organization. It can take repeated visits for someone to accept their offer of help, he said.

Covarrubias said Newsom’s executive order does nothing to reduce the population of homeless people, many who have to remain outside while waiting for a shelter bed.

“It’s not a solution. It’s not fair for them,” Covarrubias said. “This just puts more stress on them.”

Newsom and supporters of his order, including many businesses, say the encampments cannot be left to exist because they pose health and safety issues both for homeless people and residents who live nearby.

His executive order is about “getting the sense of urgency that’s required of local government to do their job,” Newsom said.

United States News

Associated Press

California’s largest wildfire explodes in size as fires rage across US West

California’s largest active fire exploded in size on Friday evening, growing rapidly amid bone-dry fuel and threatening thousands of homes as firefighters scrambled to meet the danger. The Park Fire’s intensity and dramatic spread led fire officials to make unwelcome comparisons to the monstrous Camp Fire, which burned out of control in nearby Paradise in […]

40 minutes ago

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.'s Grand Boulé, Wednesd...

Associated Press

‘Gen Z feels the Kamalove’: Youth-led progressive groups hope Harris will energize young voters

CHICAGO (AP) — “ Brats for Harris.” “ We need a Kamalanomenon. ” “ Gen Z feels the Kamalove.” In the days since President Joe Biden exited the presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, Gen Z voters jumped to social media to share coconut tree and “brat summer” memes — reflecting a stark […]

46 minutes ago

This aerial view shows Carlos Ulloa's Rancho El Refugio date palm ranch decorated for a baptism cer...

Associated Press

California date palm ranches reap not only fruit, but a permit to host weddings and quinceañeras

COACHELLA, Calif. (AP) — Claudia Lua Alvarado has staked her future on the rows of towering date palms behind the home where she lives with her husband and two children in a desert community east of Los Angeles. It’s not solely due to the fleshy, sweet fruit they give each year. Their ample shade and […]

51 minutes ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump and Republican vice presidential ca...

Associated Press

Trump returns to Minnesota with Midwesterner Vance to try to swing Democrat-leaning state

ST. CLOUD, Minnesota (AP) — Donald Trump is taking his campaign back to Minnesota, a state that has favored Democrats but that the former president thinks could be in his reach this year. Trump is set to hold a rally Saturday night in St. Cloud, Minnesota, this time bringing along his running mate JD Vance […]

52 minutes ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Believe...

Associated Press

With trials pushed back, Trump sees first big dip in legal bills

WASHINGTON (AP) — As former President Donald Trump faces a supercharged Democratic fundraising effort, a persistent drag on his campaign’s coffers may be easing: legal expenses. A new report shows that the Save America political action committee paid about $827,000 in June for Trump’s legal bills — the first time a monthly total has dipped […]

52 minutes ago

Grace Evans and her daughter, Charis Evans, stand outside the Regal Warren Theater in Moore, Okla.,...

Associated Press

‘Twisters’ tears through Oklahoma on the big screen. Moviegoers in the state are buying up tickets

MOORE, Okla. (AP) — Grace Evans lived through one of the most powerful and deadly twisters in Oklahoma history: a roaring top-of-the-scale terror in 2013 that plowed through homes, tore through a school and killed 24 people in the small suburb of Moore. A hospital and bowling alley were also destroyed. But not the movie […]

52 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Homeless people say they will likely return to sites if California clears them under Newsom’s order