Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Vegas man charged with threats to officials including judge, prosecutor in Trump hush money trial

Jul 26, 2024, 2:23 PM

FILE - Judge Juan M. Merchan poses in his chambers in New York, March 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Weni...

FILE - Judge Juan M. Merchan poses in his chambers in New York, March 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas man has been charged with threatening to injure and kill government officials in three states and the District of Columbia, including the New York judge and prosecutor who handled former President Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial, according to federal officials and court records.

Spencer Gear, 32, was being held Friday in federal custody in Nevada following his arrest and not guilty plea Tuesday to 22 felony charges of threatening a federal official and transmitting a communication containing a threat to injure. Gear’s indictment had been filed under seal July 16.

Rebecca Levy, a federal public defender representing Gear in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas, did not respond Friday to messages seeking comment.

The indictment lists 11 alleged victims by initials, including two in a phone call from Nevada to New York that “threatened to kill A.B. and J.M.,” referring to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and New York Judge Juan M. Merchan.

Bragg’s office declined to comment. A message was left for a spokesperson for New York’s state court system.

In her order remanding Gear to federal custody ahead of trial, U.S. Magistrate Judge Brenda Weksler cited “the number of calls at play in this case,” with victims also in New Jersey and Montana.

The judge focused on a recording of a June 3 telephone message “which was directed at a judge and a district attorney” and called the language Gear allegedly used “of great concern to the court.”

That date was the Monday after a jury found Trump guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex. Trump’s lawyers have since asked Merchan to overturn the verdict, citing the Supreme Court’s recent immunity decision. The judge said he’ll rule in September.

Weksler noted that Gear had little prior criminal history, noting two driving-related offenses, but had been charged by federal authorities with resisting arrest last week.

“The defendant does not seem to have respect for the judicial system and for judges,” the magistrate judge said. Trial is scheduled Sept. 24.

Bragg’s office, which prosecuted Trump’s hush money criminal case, reported at least 56 “actionable threats” directed against Bragg, his family and staff, and nearly 500 threatening emails and phone calls since April.

They included bomb threats at the homes of two people involved in the case on the first day of the Trump trial, April 15; a photo showing sniper sights aimed on people involved in the case, according to police; and threatening messages such as: “we will kill you all” and “Your life is done.”

In 2023, police recorded 89 threats to Bragg, his family or staff, up from one threat in 2022, his first year in office.

The wave of threats this year started March 18, according to an affidavit by the head of Bragg’s police detail, the day Trump falsely posted online that he was about to be arrested and encouraged supporters to protest and “take our nation back!”

A few days later, Bragg’s office received a letter containing a small amount of white powder and a note stating, “Alvin: I’m going to kill you.”

Court officials have said Merchan has also received dozens of death threats.

Following Trump’s April 2023 arraignment, a state court spokesperson said Merchan’s chambers had been “getting the predictable harassing and defamatory calls and emails.”

In April, a 26-year-old New York man was charged with sending text messages threatening New York state Attorney General Letitia James and the judge in Trump’s civil fraud case, Arthur Engoron, with “death and physical harm” if they did not “cease action” in the Trump matter.

In August 2023, FBI agents killed an armed Utah man who was suspected of making threats against Bragg, Garland, James and President Joe Biden. Family members of Craig Deleeuw Robertson, who was killed by agents as they tried to serve a warrant at his home in Provo, Utah, described him as a gun enthusiast who was worried about “a corrupt and overreaching government.”

____

Sisak reported from New York.

United States News

Former President Barack Obama talks with Vice President Kamala Harris during an event about the Aff...

Associated Press

Barack and Michelle Obama endorse Kamala Harris, giving her expected but crucial support

The Obamas have endorsed Kamala Harris, giving the vice president expected-but-still-crucial backing of the nation’s most popular Democrats.

22 minutes ago

Associated Press

Northern Wyoming plane crash causes fatalities, sparks wildfire

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A plane crash in a remote area of northeastern Wyoming caused an unspecified number of fatalities and sparked a wildfire, authorities said Friday. The plane crashed at about 1 p.m. north of the town of Gillette near the Wyoming state line, Campbell County officials said in a social media post. The […]

30 minutes ago

A fully furnished doll house sits abandoned next to a homeless encampment next to the CA-110 freewa...

Associated Press

Homeless people say they will likely return to sites if California clears them under Newsom’s order

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three years ago, Joel Hernandez built a small wooden shack under the 405 freeway cutting through Los Angeles. He had the help of a friend who lives in his own shack, just a few steps down the stairs he painstakingly dug out of the dirt hillside and reinforced with wooden planks. […]

2 hours ago

Jon Stewart speaks outside the Department of Veterans Affairs following meetings with officials on ...

Associated Press

Jon Stewart pushes VA to cover troops sickened by uranium after 9/11. Again, they are told to wait

Comedian Jon Stewart and troops sickened by uranium ended a meeting Friday at the Department of Veterans Affairs angry that once again they have been told they will have to wait to see whether the VA will connect their illnesses to the toxic base where they were deployed shortly after 9/11. The denied claims were […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Abortion rights protesters are removed for becoming vocal, May 16, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C., a...

Associated Press

Judge strikes down one North Carolina abortion restriction but upholds another

A federal judge ruled Friday that a provision in North Carolina’s abortion laws requiring doctors to document the location of a pregnancy before prescribing abortion pills should be blocked permanently, affirming that it was too vague to be enforced reasonably. The implementation of that requirement was already halted last year by U.S. District Judge Catherine […]

2 hours ago

Gun detection machines are tested at the Fulton Street transit station before a news conference wit...

Associated Press

New York City turns to AI-powered scanners in push to keep guns out of the subway system

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is turning to AI-powered scanners in a new bid to keep guns out of its subway system, but the pilot program launched Friday is already being met with skepticism from riders and the threat of a lawsuit from civil liberties advocates who say the searches are unconstitutional. The […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Vegas man charged with threats to officials including judge, prosecutor in Trump hush money trial