Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Video shows escape through flames and smoke as wildfire begins burning the outskirts of Idaho town

Jul 26, 2024, 1:51 PM

A vehicle drives past the spreading River Fire Thursday, July 25, 2024, near Myrtle, Idaho, before ...

A vehicle drives past the spreading River Fire Thursday, July 25, 2024, near Myrtle, Idaho, before U.S. Highway 12 was closed. Lightning strikes have sparked fast-moving wildfires in Idaho, prompting the evacuation of multiple communities. (August Frank/Lewiston Tribune via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(August Frank/Lewiston Tribune via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOISE, Idaho (AP) — William Howard went to the north-central Idaho town of Juliaetta on Thursday to help a friend after a lightning-sparked wildfire began tearing through the friend’s property, using barrels of water in an effort to extinguish “hot spots” on the land.

But in the 15 minutes it took to refill the barrels, the wind-whipped flames engulfed the area.

A harrowing video, shot by Howard as he fled in his vehicle, shows tall flames surrounding both sides of the road on the outskirts of town. A mobile home and several vehicles are burning on one side of the road. On the other, trees and brush are covered in flames.

Billows of black and gray smoke obscure the view on all sides, at times dropping the visibility to several feet ahead. A break in the smoke shows a fence line burning and several large, round hay bales stacked a short distance away.

William’s mother La-Nora Howard, who talked to him afterward and posted the video to Facebook, wrote that he heard propane tanks and ammunition exploding as he drove away. Howard agreed to share the video with The Associated Press but declined to be interviewed.

The video is one of many social media posts from Thursday and Friday showing flames consuming the normally idyllic farm and forest lands surrounding a series of small towns along the Potlatch and Clearwater Rivers. Juliaetta and other communities in the area were evacuated Thursday, around the same time as Howard’s video.

Idaho Department of Lands spokeswoman Robbie Johnson says several structures have burned in the complex of fires that sparked after a thunderstorm passed through Wednesday night. It’s too soon to know exactly how many because fire crews at the scene have not had the time to count, she said.

“They’re really focused on getting the people out, getting the animals, and hoping to stop the fire in its tracks,” Johnson said Friday morning.

Latah County deputies used loudspeakers and went door-to-door in Juliaetta to tell people to evacuate, and residents were sent emergency text messages while agencies posted the evacuation notices on social media, said Latah County Deputy Riley Harkins. The main highway out of town was flanked by flames while evacuation efforts continued Thursday night, Harkins said.

The Latah County Fairgrounds was serving as an emergency shelter, housing people and livestock displaced by the blaze.

United States News

Associated Press

Utah officials deny clemency for man set to be executed for 1998 killing of his girlfriend’s mother

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah officials denied clemency Friday to a man who is set to be executed for the stabbing death of his girlfriend’s mother in 1998. Taberon Dave Honie is scheduled to die by lethal injection Aug. 8. During a two-day commutation hearing, Honie asked the state parole board to commute his […]

15 minutes ago

Associated Press

North Carolina Democrats sue to reverse decision that put RFK Jr. on ballots

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Democratic Party has challenged the state election board’s recent decision to recognize a new political party that will put Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on the state’s presidential ballots. The complaint filed Thursday seeks to reverse the board’s action that made “We The People” an official party in the […]

53 minutes ago

FILE - Judge Juan M. Merchan poses in his chambers in New York, March 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Weni...

Associated Press

Vegas man charged with threats to officials including judge, prosecutor in Trump hush money trial

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas man has been charged with threatening to injure and kill government officials in three states and the District of Columbia, including the New York judge and prosecutor who handled former President Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial, according to federal officials and court records. Spencer Gear, 32, was […]

1 hour ago

Players and coaches talk with reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big ...

Associated Press

Damages to college athletes to range from a few dollars to more than a million under settlement

Thousands of former college athletes will be eligible for payments ranging from a few dollars to more than a million under the $2.78 billion antitrust settlement agreed to by the NCAA and five power conferences, a deal that also paves the way for schools to directly compensate athletes while attempting regulate payments from boosters. Details […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

New Ohio law mandates defibrillators in schools, sports venues after 2023 collapse of Bills’ Hamlin

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A new Ohio law will require automatic external defibrillators, or AEDs, to be placed in nearly every school or sports and recreation venue in the state, a change prompted by the sudden cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin during a Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati last year. Hamlin […]

1 hour ago

A man relaxes on a bayfront walkway in Perth Amboy, N.J., on Friday, July 26, 2024, the day it was ...

Associated Press

US coastal communities get $575M to guard against floods, other climate disasters

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (AP) — The federal government is giving more than a half-billion dollars to coastal communities to help them use nature-based preventative measures to address climate-related flooding and other disasters. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Friday announced it is allocating $575 million to 19 resiliency projects in several states, with a […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Video shows escape through flames and smoke as wildfire begins burning the outskirts of Idaho town