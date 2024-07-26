PHOENIX — Police are on the lookout for a man who fled the scene after a deadly shooting in west Phoenix, authorities said Friday.

Officers responded to a shooting call near 48th Avenue and McDowell Road in the city’s Maryvale neighborhood around 9:55 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The victim, 62-year-old Jose Perez Olvera, was suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite the efforts of Phoenix Fire Department emergency responders, Olvera died at the scene.

Witnesses identified the shooter and said he left the scene before police arrived.

Police didn’t release the name or description of the suspected shooter.

The case remains under investigation.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.