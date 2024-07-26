Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect flees scene after deadly shooting in Phoenix’s Maryvale neighborhood

Jul 26, 2024, 2:00 PM

Stock image of yellow crime scene tape lying on the road. A suspect fled the scene after a deadly s...

A suspect fled the scene after a deadly shooting in west Phoenix on July 24, 2024. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police are on the lookout for a man who fled the scene after a deadly shooting in west Phoenix, authorities said Friday.

Officers responded to a shooting call near 48th Avenue and McDowell Road in the city’s Maryvale neighborhood around 9:55 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The victim, 62-year-old Jose Perez Olvera, was suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite the efforts of Phoenix Fire Department emergency responders, Olvera died at the scene.

Witnesses identified the shooter and said he left the scene before police arrived.

Police didn’t release the name or description of the suspected shooter.

The case remains under investigation.

