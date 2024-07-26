Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Tennessee man convicted of inmate van escape, as allegations of sex crimes await court action

Jul 26, 2024, 12:14 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A jury on Friday found a Tennessee man guilty of escaping an inmate transport van but not guilty of trying to break out of jail, deciding the first of multiple trials that include criminal charges of raping children to create pornography and lawsuits accusing him of sexually assaulting dozens of women while police did little to investigate.

News outlets report that jurors delivered the split verdict against Sean Williams in a trial that began Tuesday in federal court in Greeneville. At trial, Williams reportedly said he was “not contesting” that he escaped from the van, but denied the claim he tried to break out of a jail cell months before that. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 18.

Williams represented himself after he and four defense attorneys parted ways, and his attempts to veer off topic drew frustrations from the judge, including when he tried to raise claims about corruption within the Johnson City Police Department. While he didn’t deny breaking out of the van, he said he was “contesting my lawful custody during that time,” according to news outlets.

Williams escaped from a van bringing him from Kentucky’s Laurel County Detention Center to federal court in Greeneville for a hearing last October. Authorities caught him in Florida more than a month after the escape.

Williams was acquitted of a charge of trying to escape from the Washington County Detention Center in July 2023 by removing a section of his cell wall and concealing the work using toothpaste. He argued that removing the concrete that was between two cells wasn’t a “substantial step” toward escaping. During testimony, jail officials said they found writings by Williams about plans to escape.

The 52-year-old Williams next heads to federal trial on Aug. 27 on three counts of producing child sexual abuse material. He also faces Tennessee charges including child rape, aggravated sexual battery and especially aggravated sexual exploitation. And in a North Carolina federal court, he’s charged with possessing child sexual abuse images and illegal drugs.

The criminal cases are playing out while three federal lawsuits accuse the Johnson City Police Department of refusing to properly investigate evidence that Williams was drugging and raping women in their East Tennessee community for years. The lawsuits were filed by a former federal prosecutor, with one alleging that police were paid off to obstruct investigations into sexual assault allegations against Williams.

The allegations of corruption have been denied by the city as well as the officers named in the lawsuit.

Williams has not been charged to date with sexually assaulting the women, and in a message to The Tennessean, he said he was framed by law enforcement to cover up a broader public corruption scheme.

The former prosecutor’s lawsuit claims police deliberately botched her effort to arrest Williams on a federal felon-possessing-ammunition charge in April 2021, enabling him to flee. The city countered by saying she took five months to obtain an indictment when police requested one in 2020.

Williams wasn’t arrested until two years later, when a campus police officer at Western Carolina University found him asleep in his car and learned of the federal warrant.

An affidavit says a search of the car found — along with cocaine, methamphetamine and about $100,000 in cash — digital storage devices with more than 5,000 images of child sexual abuse as well as photos and videos of Williams sexually assaulting 52 women at his Johnson City apartment while they were in an “obvious state of unconsciousness.”

At least a half-dozen names on the folders of videos were consistent with first names on a list labeled “Raped” that Johnson City officers had found in his apartment two and a half years earlier, the affidavit says.

Amid public outcry, Johnson City in the summer of 2022 ordered an outside investigation into how officers handled sexual assault investigations. That November, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation opened a federal sex trafficking investigation.

Findings from the city’s outside investigation, released in 2023, include that police conducted inconsistent, ineffective and incomplete investigations; relied on inadequate record management; had insufficient training and policies, and sometimes showed gender-based stereotypes and bias. The city said it began improving the department’s performance while awaiting the findings, including following the district attorney’s new sexual assault investigation protocol and creating a “comfortable space” for victim interviews.

United States News

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Govs. Wes Moore, D-Md., J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., and Chris Sununu, R-N.H. ___ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of the Olympics. ___ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M. ___ CNN’s “State of the Union” — Gov. […]

11 minutes ago

Associated Press

Utah officials deny clemency for man set to be executed for 1998 killing of his girlfriend’s mother

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah officials denied clemency Friday to a man who is set to be executed for the stabbing death of his girlfriend’s mother in 1998. Taberon Dave Honie is scheduled to die by lethal injection Aug. 8. During a two-day commutation hearing, Honie asked the state parole board to commute his […]

38 minutes ago

Associated Press

North Carolina Democrats sue to reverse decision that put RFK Jr. on ballots

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Democratic Party has challenged the state election board’s recent decision to recognize a new political party that will put Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on the state’s presidential ballots. The complaint filed Thursday seeks to reverse the board’s action that made “We The People” an official party in the […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Judge Juan M. Merchan poses in his chambers in New York, March 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Weni...

Associated Press

Vegas man charged with threats to officials including judge, prosecutor in Trump hush money trial

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas man has been charged with threatening to injure and kill government officials in three states and the District of Columbia, including the New York judge and prosecutor who handled former President Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial, according to federal officials and court records. Spencer Gear, 32, was […]

1 hour ago

Players and coaches talk with reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big ...

Associated Press

Damages to college athletes to range from a few dollars to more than a million under settlement

Thousands of former college athletes will be eligible for payments ranging from a few dollars to more than a million under the $2.78 billion antitrust settlement agreed to by the NCAA and five power conferences, a deal that also paves the way for schools to directly compensate athletes while attempting regulate payments from boosters. Details […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

New Ohio law mandates defibrillators in schools, sports venues after 2023 collapse of Bills’ Hamlin

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A new Ohio law will require automatic external defibrillators, or AEDs, to be placed in nearly every school or sports and recreation venue in the state, a change prompted by the sudden cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin during a Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati last year. Hamlin […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Tennessee man convicted of inmate van escape, as allegations of sex crimes await court action