PHOENIX — Rescue crews rushed to a Scottsdale mountain Friday morning after multiple hikers reportedly got lost and were suffering in the heat, authorities said.

The Scottsdale Fire Department received reports that 13 hikers were lost and low on water on the Gateway Trail in the McDowell Sonoran Preserve, with one child experiencing severe heat exhaustion.

The Gateway Trailhead is located off of Thompson Peak Parkway north of Bell Road.

No other details were immediately available.

The summer heat in metro Phoenix can be deadly. A 10-year-old boy died earlier this month after hiking in triple-digit heat at South Mountain in Phoenix.

This is a developing story.

