Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Scottsdale rescue crews respond to reports of hikers lost, suffering from heat

Jul 26, 2024, 10:57 AM | Updated: 11:10 am

A file photo shows Scottsdale Fire Department rescuers in action. Rescue crews rushed to a Scottsda...

Rescue crews rushed to a Scottsdale mountain on July 26, 2024, after multiple hikers reportedly were lost and low on water. (X File Photo/@ScottsdaleFire)

(X File Photo/@ScottsdaleFire)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Rescue crews rushed to a Scottsdale mountain Friday morning after multiple hikers reportedly got lost and were suffering in the heat, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

The Scottsdale Fire Department received reports that 13 hikers were lost and low on water on the Gateway Trail in the McDowell Sonoran Preserve, with one child experiencing severe heat exhaustion.

The Gateway Trailhead is located off of Thompson Peak Parkway north of Bell Road.

No other details were immediately available.

The summer heat in metro Phoenix can be deadly. A 10-year-old boy died earlier this month after hiking in triple-digit heat at South Mountain in Phoenix.

This is a developing story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

111° | 87°
98° and sunny

Arizona News

A Phoenix 911 operator looks at computer screens. A new Phoenix Police tool was designed to provide...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Police launching new tool to provide case updates to crime victims

The Phoenix Police Department is launching a new tool to assist in giving real-time updates and alerts to victims.

2 hours ago

Crews are seen working on the pavement of a Valley freeway. Metro Phoenix freeway construction crew...

Kevin Stone

Freeway closures scheduled in north Phoenix, East Valley this weekend

It looks like another busy weekend of metro Phoenix freeway work, with road closures scheduled on the north side and in the East Valley.

3 hours ago

Stock image of lightning flashing behind storm clouds. Monsoon storms rolled through metro Phoenix ...

Kevin Stone

Valley endures another night of monsoon storms, with strong winds, lightning, rain

For the second consecutive night, monsoon storms brought wind gusts, lightning and scattered showers to metro Phoenix on Thursday.

4 hours ago

Phoenix Children's in Glendale celebrates grand opening...

Serena O'Sullivan

New Phoenix Children’s in Glendale set to open to public in early August

Gov. Katie Hobbs was one of several speakers at the ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the new Phoenix Children's Hospital in Glendale.

7 hours ago

Rachel Mitchell peers into the distance...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County Attorney Mitchell explains plea deals for East Valley youth violence suspects

Suspects in several East Valley youth violence cases have taken plea deals in recent weeks that have resulted in probation, but Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell doesn't believe they're getting off easy.

7 hours ago

man pleads guilty to threatening arizona election workers...

KTAR.com

Man pleads guilty after sending threats to Arizona election workers

An Alabama man directed multiple threats to Arizona election workers and pleaded guilty to the gesture on Thursday.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

Scottsdale rescue crews respond to reports of hikers lost, suffering from heat