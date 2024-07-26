Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

2024 Election Latest: The Obamas endorse Harris and Trump to meet with Netanyahu

Jul 26, 2024, 7:20 AM | Updated: 4:06 pm

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netany...

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Thursday, July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have endorsed Kamala Harris in her White House bid, giving the vice president the expected but still crucial backing of the nation’s two most popular Democrats.

The endorsement comes a day after Harris and President Joe Biden each met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Meanwhile, Donald Trump is also expected to meet with Netanyahu on Friday. It’s the first time in nearly four years that Trump and Netanyahu have met.

Follow the AP’s Election-2024 coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.

Here’s the Latest:

Netanyahu will meet Trump at Mar-a-Lago, mending a years-long rift

As president, Donald Trump went well beyond his predecessors in fulfilling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s top wishes from the United States. Yet by the time Trump left the White House, relations between the two had broken down after Netanyahu rapidly congratulated Joe Biden on his 2020 presidential victory.

On Friday, the two men will meet face-to-face for the first time in nearly four years in a test of whether the relationship can be mended. Both have an interest in getting past their differences.

For Trump and Netanyahu, Friday’s meeting at Mar-a-Lago will highlight for their home audiences their depiction of themselves as strong leaders who have gotten big things done on the world stage and can again.

▶ Read more about the Florida meeting and the rift between the two men

Barack and Michelle Obama endorse Kamala Harris

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have endorsed Kamala Harris in her White House bid, giving the vice president the expected but still crucial backing of the nation’s two most popular Democrats.

The endorsement, announced Friday in end his reelection bid and endorse his second-in-command against Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump.

It also highlights the friendship and potentially historic link between the nation’s first Black president and the first woman, first Black woman and first person of Asian descent to serve as vice president, who is now vying to break those barriers at the presidential rank.

▶ Read more about the Obamas’ endorsement and what it means

Harris’ campaign joins TikTok

The handle “Kamala HQ” went live on Tuesday, following President Joe Biden’s campaign unveiling its own TikTok account on Super Bowl Sunday in February.

Both used the platform to reach young voters, despite the president signing a law that would force TikTok’s China-based parent company to sell it or face a U.S. ban.

In her account’s first post, a grinning Harris says into the camera, “I thought I would get out here myself.”

United States News

A PlannedParenthood sign is displayed outside the clinic Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. (A...

Associated Press

Minnesota providers prepare for influx of patients from Iowa as abortion ban takes effect

BLOOMINGTON, Minn (AP) — Minnesota providers and public officials are preparing to welcome patients traveling from Iowa, where a ban on most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy goes into effect Monday. On Thursday, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan toured the Whole Woman’s Health of Minnesota, a nonprofit abortion clinic in the city of […]

60 minutes ago

Associated Press

Thousands battle Western wildfires as smoke puts millions under air quality alerts

FOREST RANCH, Calif. (AP) — Wildfires across the western United States and Canada put millions of people under air quality alerts Sunday as thousands of firefighters battled the flames, including the largest wildfire in California this year. The so-called Park Fire had scorched more than 550 square miles (1,430 square kilometers) of land in inland […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

1 killed in Maryland mall shooting in food court area

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — One person was killed in a shooting inside a shopping mall in a suburb of Baltimore and Washington on Saturday, police said. Authorities received a call after gunfire in the food court area of the mall in Columbia, Maryland, at about 6:10 p.m. Officers found a male victim who was fatally […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.'s Grand Boulé, ...

Associated Press

Kamala Harris has America focused on multiracial identity

An election year that was already bitterly partisan has been completely upended by President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the 2024 White House race and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris. But it’s not just Harris’s late entry that has electrified things. It’s also the history to be made if the likely Democratic nominee […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks to suppo...

Associated Press

Senate candidate Bernie Moreno campaigns as an outsider. His wealthy family is politically connected

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bernie Moreno was ready with a quip when a radio host in his native Colombia asked why he would want to trade his successful professional and personal life in Ohio for the toils of the U.S. Senate. “Remember that my brother, Luis Alberto, just got out of politics — and there […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Supports hold up signs in support of Vice President Kamala Harris at an event, July 23, 2024...

Associated Press

Joe Biden is out and Kamala Harris is in. Disenchanted voters are taking a new look at their choices

WASHINGTON (AP) — Carolyn Valone was not going to cast a presidential vote in November. The 84-year-old Democrat from St. Louis said she “just cannot forgive Joe Biden for Gaza” and his continued support for the Israeli counteroffensive against Hamas. Matteo Saracco and Cooper Brock, two 25-year-old traffic planners in Atlanta, were prepared to vote […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

2024 Election Latest: The Obamas endorse Harris and Trump to meet with Netanyahu