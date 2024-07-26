Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Nebraska Supreme Court upholds law restricting both medical care for transgender youth and abortion

Jul 26, 2024, 6:38 AM | Updated: 8:10 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska law that combined abortion restrictions with another measure to limit gender-affirming health care for minors does not violate a state constitutional amendment requiring bills to stick to a single subject, the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled Friday.

The ruling came in a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union representing Planned Parenthood of the Heartland. The high court rejected arguments by ACLU attorneys which argued the hybrid law passed last year violates Nebraska’s single subject rule.

Republican lawmakers in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature had originally proposed separate bills: An abortion ban at about six weeks of pregnancy and a bill restricting gender-affirming treatment for minors. The GOP-dominated Legislature added a 12-week abortion ban to the existing gender-affirming care bill only after the six-week ban failed to defeat a filibuster.

The combination law was the Nebraska Legislature’s most controversial in the 2023 session, and its gender-affirming care restrictions triggered an epic filibuster in which a handful of lawmakers sought to block every bill for the duration of that session — even ones they supported — in an effort to stymie it.

A district judge dismissed the lawsuit last August, and the ACLU appealed.

In arguments before the high court in March, an attorney for the state insisted the combined abortion- and transgender-care measures did not violate the state’s single subject rule, because both fall under the subject of health care.

But an attorney for Planned Parenthood argued that the Legislature recognized abortion and transgender care as separate subjects by introducing them as separate bills at the beginning of last year’s session.

“It pushed them together only when it was constrained to do so,” ACLU attorney Matt Segal argued.

At least 25 states have adopted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors, and most of those states face lawsuits. Federal judges have struck down the bans in Arkansas and Florida as unconstitutional. Judges’ orders are in place temporarily blocking enforcement of the ban in Montana and aspects of the ban in Georgia.

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022, ending a nationwide right to abortion, most Republican-controlled states have started enforcing new bans or restrictions and most Democrat-dominated ones have sought to protect abortion access.

United States News

Associated Press

Airline catering workers threaten to strike as soon as next week without agreement on new contract

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 8,000 airline catering workers are threatening to go on strike as soon as next week, adding more uncertainty to summer travel, which has already been disrupted by fallout from a widespread technology outage. The workers are employed by Gategourmet, a subsidiary of a Swiss company. They prepare, pack and deliver […]

50 minutes ago

FILE - Justin Timberlake arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Candy," Monday, May 9, 2022, at El...

Associated Press

Justin Timberlake’s lawyer says pop singer wasn’t intoxicated, argues DUI charges should be dropped

Justin Timberlake ’s lawyer said Friday that the pop singer wasn’t intoxicated during a traffic stop last month, as he seeks to get his drunken driving charge in New York’s Hamptons dismissed, citing errors in documents submitted by police. But Sag Harbor Village Justice Justice Carl Irace ordered Timberlake to be re-arraigned Aug. 2 with […]

51 minutes ago

Associated Press

Three men — including ex-Marines — sentenced for involvement in plot to destroy power grid

Three men with connections to white supremacist groups were sentenced Thursday in federal court after plotting to destroy a power grid in the northwestern United States, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Paul James Kryscuk, 38; Liam Collins, 25; and Justin Wade Hermanson, 25, were all sentenced for their yearslong involvement in a scheme […]

1 hour ago

Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at her campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Del., Monday, July...

Associated Press

Volunteers and donations surge into Democratic campaigns with Harris atop the ticket

The day after Vice President Kamala Harris entered the race for the White House, Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee’s Michigan campaign office saw 650 people sign up to volunteer. The next night in Nevada, Rep. Steven Horsford had another 600 volunteers register in his Las Vegas-area district. Pennsylvania Rep. Madeleine Dean’s constituents were “fired up.” New […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

A 15-year-old sentenced to state facility for youths for role in Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 15-year-old who was among those charged with opening fire during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally has been sentenced to a state facility for youths. “That is not who I am,” the teen, who was referred to as R.G. in court documents, said at Thursday’s hearing. He described […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

A Louisiana police officer was killed during a SWAT operation, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana police officer was killed this week during a SWAT operation, the Lafayette Police Department said Friday. In a statement on its Facebook page, the department identified the officer killed as Senior Cpl. Segus Jolivette, a member of the Special Weapons and Tactics Team. The husband and father of […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Nebraska Supreme Court upholds law restricting both medical care for transgender youth and abortion