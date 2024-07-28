AI tech tools and tricks from Kim Komando...

Some AI tech is kind of freaky (like this brain-powered robot), but many of the new AI tools out there are just plain fun. Let’s jump into the wide world of freebies that will help you make something cool.

Create custom music tracks

Not everyone is musically inclined, but AI makes it pretty easy to pretend you are. At the very least, you can make a funny tune for a loved one who needs some cheering up.

AI to try: Udio

Perfect for: Experimenting with song styles

Starter prompt: “Heartbreak at the movie theater, ‘80s ballad”

Just give Udio a topic for a song and a genre, and it’ll do the rest. I asked it to write a yacht rock song about a guy who loves sunsets, and it came up with two one-minute clips that were surprisingly good. You can customize the lyrics, too.

Produce quick video clips with AI tech

The built-in software on our phones does a decent job at editing down the videos we shoot (like you and the family at the beach), but have you ever wished you could make something a little snazzier?

AI to try: Invideo

Perfect for: Quick content creation

Starter prompt: “Cats on a train”

Head to Invideo to produce your very own videos, no experience needed. Your text prompts can be simple, but you’ll get better results if you include more detail.

You can add an AI narration over the top (David Attenborough’s AI voice is just too good). FYI, the free account puts a watermark on your videos, but if you’re just doing it for fun, no biggie.

Draft digital artwork

You don’t need to be an AI whiz skilled at a paid program like Midjourney to make digital art. Here’s an option anyone can try.

AI to try: OpenArt

Perfect for: Illustrations and animations

Starter prompt: “A lush meadow with blue skies”

OpenArt starts you off with a simple text prompt, but you can tweak it in all kinds of funky ways, from the image style to the output size. You can also upload images of your own for the AI to take its cues from and even include pictures of yourself (or friends and family) in the art.

If you’ve caught the AI creative bug and want more of the same, try the OpenArt Sketch to Image generator. It turns your original drawings into full pieces of digital art.

More fun AI tech tools

Maybe creating videos and works of art isn’t your thing. There’s still lots of fun to be had with AI.

Good time for kids and adults: Google’s Quick, Draw! Try to get the AI to recognize your scribblings before time runs out in this next-gen Pictionary-style game.

Expose your kid to different languages: Another option from Google, Thing Translator, lets you snap a photo of something to hear the word for it in a different language. Neat!

Warm up your vocal chords: Freddimeter uses AI to rate how well you can sing like Freddie Mercury. Options include “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “We Are the Champions,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Somebody To Love.”

