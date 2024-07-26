Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Fed’s preferred inflation gauge cools, adding to likelihood of a September rate cut

Jul 26, 2024, 5:41 AM | Updated: 6:24 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s favored inflation measure remained low last month, bolstering evidence that price pressures are steadily cooling and setting the stage for the Fed to begin cutting interest rates this fall.

Prices rose just 0.1% from May to June, the Commerce Department said Friday, up from the previous month’s unchanged reading. Compared with a year earlier, inflation declined to 2.5% from 2.6%.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation rose 0.2% from May to June, up from the previous month’s 0.1%. Measured from one year earlier, core prices increased 2.6%, unchanged from June.

Taken as a whole, Friday’s figures suggest that the worst streak of inflation in four decades, which peaked two years ago, is nearing an end. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said that this summer’s cooling price data has strengthened his confidence that inflation is returning sustainably to the central bank’s target level of 2%.

Lower interest rates and weaker inflation, along with a still-solid job market, could also brighten Americans’ assessment of the economy and influence this year’s presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Yet with the pace of hiring cooling and the economy growing at a steady, if not robust, pace, it’s considered a near-certainty that the Fed will cut its benchmark interest rate when it meets in mid-September. The central bank will first meet next week. But Powell is expected to say afterward that the Fed’s policymakers still want to see additional data to be sure that inflation is slowing consistently.

After soaring to 7% in 2022, according to the measure released Friday, inflation has fallen steadily for the past year. Even so, the costs of everyday necessities like groceries, gasoline and rent remain much higher than they were three years ago — a fact that has soured many voters on the Biden-Harris administration’s handling of the economy.

Inflation is cooling even as the economy keeps steadily expanding. On Thursday, the government reported that the U.S. economy grew at a healthy 2.8% annual rate in the April-June quarter, with consumers and businesses spending at a solid pace. That was up from just a 1.4% annual growth rate in the first three months of the year.

Businesses are still adding jobs, though most of the hiring in recent months has been concentrated in just two sectors of the economy: health care and government. The unemployment rate has edged up to a still-low 4.1%, after the longest stretch below 4% in a half-century.

United States News

Associated Press

Airline catering workers threaten to strike as soon as next week without agreement on new contract

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 8,000 airline catering workers are threatening to go on strike as soon as next week, adding more uncertainty to summer travel, which has already been disrupted by fallout from a widespread technology outage. The workers are employed by Gategourmet, a subsidiary of a Swiss company. They prepare, pack and deliver […]

4 minutes ago

Associated Press

Three men — including ex-Marines — sentenced for involvement in plot to destroy power grid

Three men with connections to white supremacist groups were sentenced Thursday in federal court after plotting to destroy a power grid in the northwestern United States, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Paul James Kryscuk, 38; Liam Collins, 25; and Justin Wade Hermanson, 25, were all sentenced for their yearslong involvement in a scheme […]

40 minutes ago

Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at her campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Del., Monday, July...

Associated Press

Volunteers and donations surge into Democratic campaigns with Harris atop the ticket

The day after Vice President Kamala Harris entered the race for the White House, Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee’s Michigan campaign office saw 650 people sign up to volunteer. The next night in Nevada, Rep. Steven Horsford had another 600 volunteers register in his Las Vegas-area district. Pennsylvania Rep. Madeleine Dean’s constituents were “fired up.” New […]

52 minutes ago

Associated Press

A 15-year-old sentenced to state facility for youths for role in Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 15-year-old who was among those charged with opening fire during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally has been sentenced to a state facility for youths. “That is not who I am,” the teen, who was referred to as R.G. in court documents, said at Thursday’s hearing. He described […]

56 minutes ago

Associated Press

A Louisiana police officer was killed during a SWAT operation, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana police officer was killed this week during a SWAT operation, the Lafayette Police Department said Friday. In a statement on its Facebook page, the department identified the officer killed as Senior Cpl. Segus Jolivette, a member of the Special Weapons and Tactics Team. The husband and father of […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Wreckage of schooner that sank in 1893 found in Lake Michigan

ALGOMA, Wis. (AP) — Marine archaeologists have discovered the wreckage of schooner that sank in Lake Michigan in the late 1800s. The Wisconsin Underwater Archaeology Association announced this month that its searchers found the Margaret A. Muir in 50 feet (15.2 meters) of water off Algoma, Wisconsin, on May 12. The Muir was a 130-foot […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Fed’s preferred inflation gauge cools, adding to likelihood of a September rate cut