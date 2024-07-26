Thunderstorms roll through East Valley on Thursday evening

PHOENIX — After thunderstorms rolled through parts of metro Phoenix on Wednesday night, more rain fell in parts of the East Valley during the evening on Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix issued a severe thunderstorm warning for several East Valley cities until 9:30 p.m.

9:39 PM: An outflow boundary with wind gusts of 35-45 mph is continuing to move to the NW through the Valley. Showers & storms continue in the E Valley, as well as S of the Metro, and some cells are moving into N portions of the Metro. Storms also contain heavy downpours. #azwx pic.twitter.com/JF4jWFKgiR — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 26, 2024

Over 1,500 homes lost power in parts of Apache Junction while Maricopa County rain gauges showed as much as 0.71 inches of rain falling in parts of the area.

Parts of Queen Creek saw as much as 0.35 inches of rain.

More rain possible on Friday

There is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday night.

