Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Thunderstorms roll through East Valley on Thursday evening

Jul 25, 2024, 10:00 PM

East Valley rain...

Thunderstorms rolled through parts of the East Valley on Thursday evening. (Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — After thunderstorms rolled through parts of metro Phoenix on Wednesday night, more rain fell in parts of the East Valley during the evening on Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix issued a severe thunderstorm warning for several East Valley cities until 9:30 p.m.

RELATED STORIES

Over 1,500 homes lost power in parts of Apache Junction while Maricopa County rain gauges showed as much as 0.71 inches of rain falling in parts of the area.

Parts of Queen Creek saw as much as 0.35 inches of rain.

More rain possible on Friday

There is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday night.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

left picture shows child patient placing hand print on a Hyundai vehicle. Right shows the Hyundai H...

KTAR.com

Hyundai in Arizona helps fight pediatric cancer with donation to hospital for every vehicle sold

KTAR's community spotlight this month focuses on Hyundai Motor Company in Arizona, which supports the Phoenix Children's.

3 hours ago

A dog named Ernie...

Aaron Decker

Arizona Humane Society offering free adoptions for dogs 50 pounds and over

The Arizona Humane Society provides free adoption fee for dogs 50 pounds and over to combat over capacity and find homes for large dogs.

6 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Go inside the grand opening of Phoenix Children’s Arrowhead Campus in the West Valley

Phoenix Children’s celebrated the grand opening of its Arrowhead Campus on Thursday in Glendale, Arizona. Although the campus will not begin welcoming patients until early August, KTAR News takes you inside the new facility. Video: Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photo: Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

8 hours ago

Stock image of an empty prison cell. An Arizona man was sentenced to prison for distributing child ...

KTAR.com

Arizona man recently sentenced in federal child sexual abuse material case

An Arizona man was recently sentenced to 42 months in prison for distributing child sexual abuse material, authorities announced Thursday.

9 hours ago

ATF Agents walk toward building...

Aaron Decker

Arizona man charged with distributing firearms, explosives and drugs

An Arizona man was indicted on eight counts by a federal grand jury for distributing firearms, destructive devices, explosives and drugs, authorities said Tuesday.

9 hours ago

Mugshot of Ramon Godoy, an Arizona correctional officer who was indicted for allegedly sexually abu...

Kevin Stone

Arizona correctional sergeant accused of sexually abusing co-worker in prison gym

An Arizona correctional sergeant was indicted for allegedly sexually abusing a co-worker at a West Valley prison.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Thunderstorms roll through East Valley on Thursday evening