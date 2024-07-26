Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Harvey Weinstein hospitalized with COVID-19 and pneumonia

Jul 25, 2024, 7:06 PM

Harvey Weinstein appears for a pretrial hearing in Manhattan criminal court, Friday, July 19, 2024,...

Harvey Weinstein appears for a pretrial hearing in Manhattan criminal court, Friday, July 19, 2024, in New York. The former Hollywood movie mogul appeared Friday ahead of a planned retrial on rape and sexual assault charges. (Adam Gray/Pool Photo via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Adam Gray/Pool Photo via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Former film mogul Harvey Weinstein has been transferred from a New York City jail to a hospital to undergo treatment for a variety of health problems including COVID-19 and pneumonia in both lungs, his representatives said Thursday.

Weinstein, who is awaiting trial in New York on rape and sexual assault charges, was moved from the city’s Rikers Island jail complex to a locked ward at Bellevue Hospital. The other conditions he was to be treated for included diabetes, high blood pressure, spinal stenosis, and fluid on his heart and lungs, according to a statement released by Weinstein’s publicist that attributed the health information to Craig Rothfeld, Weinstein’s prison consultant.

“We continue to express our gratitude to the officers, doctors and nurses” in the city’s corrections and public hospital systems “who saw to it that Mr. Weinstein was immediately transferred to the Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward,” said the publicist, Juda Engelmayer.

Weinstein has had at least one stint at Bellevue before, after he was first brought to New York City for legal proceedings related to his rape case.

Weinstein, 72, was found guilty in 2020 of rape and sexual assault. The conviction was tossed out by appeals judges who said jurors shouldn’t have heard testimony from women who had accused the film producer of misconduct but whose allegations weren’t part of the case.

A retrial has been scheduled for November.

While his conviction was thrown out, Weinstein has remained behind bars in part because he was sentenced to 16 years in prison in California after he was convicted in a rape case in Los Angeles in 2022.

Weinstein has denied that he raped or sexually assaulted anyone.

At a recent court hearing, Weinstein’s lawyers had said he was in poor health and asked for him to be transferred from the jail to the hospital.

United States News

Passengers at a Southwest flight...

Associated Press

Southwest Airlines plans to start assigning seats, breaking with a 50-year tradition

Southwest Airlines said Thursday that it plans to drop the open-boarding system it has used for more than 50 years and will start assigning passengers to seats.

2 hours ago

This 1944 photo provided by Honoring Our Fallen shows WWII veteran U.S. Army Air Force Tech. Sgt. D...

Associated Press

WWII veteran killed in Germany returns home to California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After 80 years, a World War II sergeant killed in Germany has returned home to California. On Thursday, community members lined the roads to honor U.S. Army Air Force Tech. Sgt. Donald V. Banta as he was brought from Ontario International Airport to a burial home in Riverside, California. Banta, 21, […]

3 hours ago

In this image provided by the Alaska SeaLife Center, Alaska SeaLife Center Animal Care Specialist M...

Associated Press

Rescued walrus calf ‘sassy’ and alert after seemingly being left by her herd in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A walrus calf seemingly left behind by her herd near Alaska’s northernmost city is alert and “sassy” as she receives care at a nonprofit wildlife response center hundreds of miles away following her recent rescue, a center spokesperson said Thursday. Alaska SeaLife Center spokesperson Kaiti Grant said the nearly 165-pound (75-kilogram), […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Judge Arthur Engoron presides during closing arguments in the Trump Organization civil fraud...

Associated Press

Judge in Trump’s civil fraud case says he won’t recuse himself over ‘nothingburger’ encounter

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York judge who ordered Donald Trump to pay a nearly $500 million civil fraud judgment said Thursday he won’t step aside from the case, rebuffing concerns that the verdict was influenced by a brief conversation he had with another lawyer as a “nothingburger.” Judge Arthur Engoron’s eight-page order came […]

3 hours ago

A homeless encampment is seen Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. California Gov. Gavin New...

Associated Press

Gov. Newsom passed a new executive order on homeless encampments. Here’s what it means

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued an executive order directing state agencies “to move urgently to address dangerous” homeless encampments and clear them from state land while giving city and local leaders a push to do the same. The order comes a month after a Supreme Court ruling allowing cities to enforce bans on sleeping […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

US authorities have arrested ‘El Mayo’ Zambada, a historic leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, a historic leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, and Joaquín Guzmán López, a son of another infamous cartel leader, were arrested by U.S. authorities in Texas, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday. A leader of the powerful Sinaloa cartel for decades alongside Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, Zambada was known […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

Harvey Weinstein hospitalized with COVID-19 and pneumonia