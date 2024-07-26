Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

WWII veteran killed in Germany returns home to California

Jul 25, 2024, 5:56 PM

This 1944 photo provided by Honoring Our Fallen shows WWII veteran U.S. Army Air Force Tech. Sgt. D...

This 1944 photo provided by Honoring Our Fallen shows WWII veteran U.S. Army Air Force Tech. Sgt. Donald V. Banta from Los Angeles. Banta, 21, was killed in action in early 1944 when his plane was hit by anti-aircraft fire over Gotha, Germany. On Thursday, July 25, 2024 community members lined the roads to honor Banta as he was brought from Ontario International Airport in southern California to a burial home. (Honoring Our Fallen via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Honoring Our Fallen via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — After 80 years, a World War II sergeant killed in Germany has returned home to California.

On Thursday, community members lined the roads to honor U.S. Army Air Force Tech. Sgt. Donald V. Banta as he was brought from Ontario International Airport to a burial home in Riverside, California.

Banta, 21, was killed in action in early 1944 when his plane was hit by anti-aircraft fire over Gotha, Germany, according to Honoring Our Fallen, an organization that provides support to families of fallen military and first responders.

One of the surviving crewmembers saw the plane was on fire, then fell in a steep dive before exploding on the ground. After the crash, German troops buried the remains of one soldier at a local cemetery, while the other six crewmembers, including Banta, were unaccounted for.

Banta was married and had four sisters and a brother. He joined the military because of his older brother Floyd Jack Banta, who searched for Donald Banta his whole life but passed away before he was found.

Donald Banta’s niece was present at the planeside honors ceremony at the Ontario airport coordinated by Honoring Our Fallen.

The remains from the plane crash were initially recovered in 1952, but they could not be identified at the time and were buried in Belgium. Banta was accounted for Sept. 26, 2023, following efforts by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency within the U.S. Department of Defense and the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System.

United States News

Harvey Weinstein appears for a pretrial hearing in Manhattan criminal court, Friday, July 19, 2024,...

Associated Press

Harvey Weinstein hospitalized with COVID-19 and pneumonia

NEW YORK (AP) — Former film mogul Harvey Weinstein has been transferred from a New York City jail to a hospital to undergo treatment for a variety of health problems including COVID-19 and pneumonia in both lungs, his representatives said Thursday. Weinstein, who is awaiting trial in New York on rape and sexual assault charges, […]

2 hours ago

Passengers at a Southwest flight...

Associated Press

Southwest Airlines plans to start assigning seats, breaking with a 50-year tradition

Southwest Airlines said Thursday that it plans to drop the open-boarding system it has used for more than 50 years and will start assigning passengers to seats.

2 hours ago

In this image provided by the Alaska SeaLife Center, Alaska SeaLife Center Animal Care Specialist M...

Associated Press

Rescued walrus calf ‘sassy’ and alert after seemingly being left by her herd in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A walrus calf seemingly left behind by her herd near Alaska’s northernmost city is alert and “sassy” as she receives care at a nonprofit wildlife response center hundreds of miles away following her recent rescue, a center spokesperson said Thursday. Alaska SeaLife Center spokesperson Kaiti Grant said the nearly 165-pound (75-kilogram), […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Judge Arthur Engoron presides during closing arguments in the Trump Organization civil fraud...

Associated Press

Judge in Trump’s civil fraud case says he won’t recuse himself over ‘nothingburger’ encounter

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York judge who ordered Donald Trump to pay a nearly $500 million civil fraud judgment said Thursday he won’t step aside from the case, rebuffing concerns that the verdict was influenced by a brief conversation he had with another lawyer as a “nothingburger.” Judge Arthur Engoron’s eight-page order came […]

3 hours ago

A homeless encampment is seen Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. California Gov. Gavin New...

Associated Press

Gov. Newsom passed a new executive order on homeless encampments. Here’s what it means

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued an executive order directing state agencies “to move urgently to address dangerous” homeless encampments and clear them from state land while giving city and local leaders a push to do the same. The order comes a month after a Supreme Court ruling allowing cities to enforce bans on sleeping […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

US authorities have arrested ‘El Mayo’ Zambada, a historic leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, a historic leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, and Joaquín Guzmán López, a son of another infamous cartel leader, were arrested by U.S. authorities in Texas, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday. A leader of the powerful Sinaloa cartel for decades alongside Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, Zambada was known […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

WWII veteran killed in Germany returns home to California