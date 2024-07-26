Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

US authorities have arrested ‘El Mayo’ Zambada, a historic leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel

Jul 25, 2024, 5:31 PM | Updated: 6:04 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, a historic leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, and Joaquín Guzmán López, a son of another infamous cartel leader, were arrested by U.S. authorities in Texas, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday.

A leader of the powerful Sinaloa cartel for decades alongside Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, Zambada was known for running the cartel’s smuggling operations, but keeping a lower profile.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration had offered a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to his capture.

“The Justice Department has taken into custody two additional alleged leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the most violent and powerful drug trafficking organizations in the world,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. They were arrested Thursday in El Paso.

Zambada’s detention follows some important arrests of other Sinaloa cartel figures, including one of his sons and another one of Guzmán’s,

