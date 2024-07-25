Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Locked out of town hall, 1st Black mayor of a small Alabama town returns to office

Jul 25, 2024, 3:03 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The first Black mayor of a small Alabama town who had been locked out of town hall by white officials is returning to the job.

Mayor Patrick Braxton is being recognized as the mayor of the town of Newbern, under a lawsuit settlement ending a long-running dispute over control of the town government. U.S. District Judge Kristi K. DuBose approved the agreement Tuesday, opening the way for Braxton to take over as the town’s first Black mayor and for the possible seating of the town’s first majority-Black town council.

The settlement also will require the town to begin holding municipal elections for the first time in decades.

“This victory marks a new chapter for Newbern,” Mayor Patrick Braxton said in a statement issued by the Legal Defense Fund, which represented Braxton and other residents in a lawsuit. “I am so grateful to finally get to serve the people of Newbern. This is a win for not only me, but for all of the residents of Newbern. After decades, we will finally be able to act as citizens to cast our ballots and actively participate in the democratic process.”

Newbern, a tiny town of 133 people about 40 miles (65 kilometers) west of Selma, has a mayor-council government but did not hold elections for six decades. Instead, town officials governed through “hand-me-down” positions with the mayor appointing a successor and the successor appointing council members, according to the lawsuit filed by Braxton and others. That practice resulted in an overwhelmingly white government in a town where Black residents outnumber white residents by a 2-1 margin.

Braxton, a Black volunteer firefighter, qualified in 2020 to run for the non-partisan position of mayor. Since he was the only person to run, he became the town’s mayor-elect. But Braxton said he, and the town council he appointed, were blocked from exercising their duties.

A lawsuit filed by Braxton and others said that existing Newbern town officials changed the locks on the town hall and refused to give Braxton the town bank account information. The lawsuit also alleged that the outgoing council held a secret meeting to set up a special election and “fraudulently re-appointed themselves as the town council.”

Town officials had denied wrongdoing. Before agreeing to settle the case, the defendants maintained in court filings that Braxton’s claim to be mayor was “invalid.”

Under the terms of the settlement, Braxton will be immediately recognized as mayor and be granted access to town hall. All other “individuals holding themselves out as town officials will effectively resign and/or cease all responsibilities with respect to serving in any town position or maintaining any town property or accounts,” according to the plan. The Newbern city council positions will be filled either by appointment or special election. The town will also hold municipal elections in 2025.

“The settlement achieves that goal the plaintiffs have always sought which is recognizing Patrick Braxton as the elected mayor of Newbern and having a town council that represents the residents of Newbern. The settlement puts an end to the practice of ‘hand me’ down government and requires the mayor and town council to hold regular elections as provided under state law,” said Richard Rouco, an attorney for the plaintiffs.

United States News

This 1944 photo provided by Honoring Our Fallen shows WWII veteran U.S. Army Air Force Tech. Sgt. D...

Associated Press

WWII veteran killed in Germany returns home to California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After 80 years, a World War II sergeant killed in Germany has returned home to California. On Thursday, community members lined the roads to honor U.S. Army Air Force Tech. Sgt. Donald V. Banta as he was brought from Ontario International Airport to a burial home in Riverside, California. Banta, 21, […]

17 minutes ago

In this image provided by the Alaska SeaLife Center, Alaska SeaLife Center Animal Care Specialist M...

Associated Press

Rescued walrus calf ‘sassy’ and alert after seemingly being left by her herd in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A walrus calf seemingly left behind by her herd near Alaska’s northernmost city is alert and “sassy” as she receives care at a nonprofit wildlife response center hundreds of miles away following her recent rescue, a center spokesperson said Thursday. Alaska SeaLife Center spokesperson Kaiti Grant said the nearly 165-pound (75-kilogram), […]

28 minutes ago

FILE - Judge Arthur Engoron presides during closing arguments in the Trump Organization civil fraud...

Associated Press

Judge in Trump’s civil fraud case says he won’t recuse himself over ‘nothingburger’ encounter

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York judge who ordered Donald Trump to pay a nearly $500 million civil fraud judgment said Thursday he won’t step aside from the case, rebuffing concerns that the verdict was influenced by a brief conversation he had with another lawyer as a “nothingburger.” Judge Arthur Engoron’s eight-page order came […]

37 minutes ago

A homeless encampment is seen Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. California Gov. Gavin New...

Associated Press

Gov. Newsom passed a new executive order on homeless encampments. Here’s what it means

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued an executive order directing state agencies “to move urgently to address dangerous” homeless encampments and clear them from state land while giving city and local leaders a push to do the same. The order comes a month after a Supreme Court ruling allowing cities to enforce bans on sleeping […]

39 minutes ago

Associated Press

US authorities have arrested ‘El Mayo’ Zambada, a historic leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, a historic leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, and Joaquín Guzmán López, a son of another infamous cartel leader, were arrested by U.S. authorities in Texas, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday. A leader of the powerful Sinaloa cartel for decades alongside Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, Zambada was known […]

41 minutes ago

FILE - A ride share car displays Lyft and Uber stickers on its front windshield in downtown Los Ang...

Associated Press

Uber and Lyft drivers remain independent contractors in California Supreme Court ruling

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Supreme Court ruled Thursday that app-based ride-hailing and delivery services like Uber and Lyft can continue treating their drivers as independent contractors rather than employees. The unanimous decision by the state’s top court is a big win for tech giants. It also ends a yearslong legal battle between labor […]

53 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Locked out of town hall, 1st Black mayor of a small Alabama town returns to office