PHOENIX – An Arizona man was recently sentenced to 42 months in prison for distributing child sexual abuse material, authorities announced Thursday.

Tucson’s Enrique Adrian Yanez, 36, of will have to register as a sex offender after he serves his time, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Last week’s sentencing came after Yanez pleaded guilty in February to one count of knowing access of child pornography.

Homeland Security Investigations, an agency within the Department of Homeland Security, learned in the summer of 2022 that Yanez was using a peer-to-peer file-sharing network to distribute child sexual abuse material, according to prosecutors.

Agents conducted a search warrant at his home and found more related files on his computer.

The case was brought as part of a Department of Justice initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse called Project Safe Childhood, which began in 2006.

