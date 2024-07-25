Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Chicago police chief says out-of-town police won’t be posted in city neighborhoods during DNC

Jul 25, 2024, 1:26 PM

Deputy Special Agent in Charge Derek Mayer speaks during a Democratic National Convention security ...

Deputy Special Agent in Charge Derek Mayer speaks during a Democratic National Convention security briefing at the U.S. Secret Service's Chicago Field Office, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — Outside police agencies that’ll help secure the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month will not be posted in city neighborhoods, Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said Thursday as federal authorities released maps of convention security perimeters.

The renewed attention on out-of-town police comes after Ohio officers in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention earlier this month fatally shot a man at a park not far from the downtown convention site.

As many as 500 officers, mostly from Illinois agencies, will travel to Chicago to boost DNC security. They’ll be directing traffic and working at the numerous checkpoints around the convention sites of the United Center and McCormick Place.

“This will free up our officers, our Chicago police officers, to be in more volatile areas,” Snelling said at a news conference with the U.S. Secret Service, FBI, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and city leaders. “We can’t have a successful Democratic National Convention, if we’re not protecting the entire city as a whole.”

All Chicago police officers have received training related to constitutional policing ahead of the convention. Snelling said those coming to Chicago for the convention will receive 8 to 12 hours on city policies and expectations.

Residents in the nation’s third-largest city are bracing for the convention which is expected to draw roughly 50,000 visitors. Convention planners have been scrambling to accommodate a new nominee since President Joe Biden’s announcement that he was dropping out of the race. Momentum has been building for Vice President Kamala Harris as the new Democratic nominee.

But Snelling said no changes have been made to the security plan. The maps outline the security perimeters, including streets that will be closed to traffic.

Federal law enforcement agencies said they have been preparing for over a year. Lucas Rothaar, FBI Chicago Acting Special Agent in Charge, said no known threats have been made related to the convention. The U.S. Secret Service reiterated its safety blueprint ahead of the RNC, which came just after the apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, and again on Thursday.

“We have reviewed the security plan for the DNC and remain confident,” said Deputy Special Agent in Charge Derek Mayer.

Protests in Chicago are expected to be bigger and more spread out than in Milwaukee, where the largest event drew roughly 1,000 attendees downtown and there were few arrests. Chicago police have changed their mass arrest policy while the Circuit Court of Cook County said it’s making adjustments like opening an extra facility in case of mass arrests.

Activists have been at odds with the city over where they can demonstrate, rejecting city plans to put them near a lakefront park roughly 3 miles (4.83 kilometers) from the West Side convention site. But in recent weeks, both sides have been in talks for a closer location.

Chicago Department of Transportation Commissioner Tom Hardy said Thursday that details were being finalized to allow protests “within sight and sound of the United Center.”

Mayor Brandon Johnson said the city is prepared for the “historic convention” in all aspects from security to beautification projects like planting flowers and painting light poles. Chicago has also made a controversial decision to move a homeless encampment ahead of the convention.

“Let me state this unequivocally,” he said. “Chicago is ready.”

United States News

FILE - Utility crews work to restore electricity in Houston, Thursday, July 11, 2024. As of Thursda...

Associated Press

Texas deaths from Hurricane Beryl climb to at least 36 people, including more who lost power in heat

HOUSTON (AP) — The number of Texas deaths after Hurricane Beryl came ashore and knocked out power to millions of residents climbed to at least 36 on Thursday as officials confirmed more people whose cause of death was at least partially due to heat-related causes in homes left without air conditioning. The latest confirmed deaths […]

7 minutes ago

FILE - Former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords talks during a vigil remembering the 25th anniversary of ...

Associated Press

Gabrielle Giffords stumps for Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania as campaign for running mate takes shape

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gabrielle Giffords, the former Democratic congresswoman who was grievously wounded in a 2011 shooting in her Arizona district, took to the campaign trail Thursday for Vice President Kamala Harris, as Harris’ nascent presidential campaign gets off the ground and a parallel campaign to be Harris’ running mate takes shape. Giffords, speaking at […]

13 minutes ago

Associated Press

Thousands watch Chincoteague wild ponies complete 99th annual swim in Virginia

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (AP) — Thousands of people gathered in Virginia to watch the Chincoteague wild ponies make their annual swim across the Assateague Channel, the 99th year of the popular tradition. The ponies made the short swim across the channel Wednesday as the crowd erupted in cheers. Foal No. 6 was crowned “Queen Neptune,” the […]

42 minutes ago

Associated Press

Nebraska Legislature convenes for a special session to ease property taxes, but with no solid plan

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have convened for a special legislative session called by Republican Gov. Jim Pillen with a directive to slash soaring property taxes in half, but no concrete answers on whether the Legislature will be able to agree on how to do that. Convivial lawmakers showed up Thursday for the start […]

43 minutes ago

Associated Press

OpenAI tests ChatGPT-powered search engine that could compete with Google

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — OpenAI is testing a ChatGPT-powered search engine that could put the artificial intelligence company in direct competition with search giant Google and affect the flow of internet traffic seeking news and other timely information. San Francisco-based OpenAI said Thursday it is releasing a preview of the SearchGPT feature to get feedback […]

48 minutes ago

Associated Press

Company says manufacturing problem was behind wind turbine blade breaking off Nantucket Island

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — The maker of a massive wind turbine blade that broke apart off Nantucket Island and washed up on the beaches says a manufacturing problem was responsible. GE Vernova CEO Scott Strazik said on an earnings call Wednesday that insufficient bonding at one of its factories in Canada was responsible for the […]

54 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Chicago police chief says out-of-town police won’t be posted in city neighborhoods during DNC