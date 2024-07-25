Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Harris says she’s ready to debate Trump and accuses him of ‘backpedaling’ from Sept. 10 faceoff

Jul 25, 2024, 12:39 PM

Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two as she departs from Ellington Airport in Houston,...

Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two as she departs from Ellington Airport in Houston, Thursday, July 25, 2024. Harris is returning to Washington, after delivering remarks at a teachers' union event. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters on Thursday that she’s “ready to debate Donald Trump.”

She accused him of “backpedaling” away from a previous agreement for a debate hosted by ABC News on Sept. 10.

“I think the voters deserve to see the split screen that exists in this race on the debate stage,” she said after landing at Joint Base Andrews following a trip to Indiana and Texas.

The Sept. 10 debate was one of two debates that President Joe Biden and Trump had agreed on. The first one was hosted by CNN on June 27, but Biden has since dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris as his successor.

Trump has said he would prefer to shift the debate to Fox News, but he would be willing to face off with Harris more than once.

Harris did not respond to a question about having Fox News host a debate.

Alex Conant, a Republican consultant, said the debate could be “decisive.” “It’s the only time voters really tune in,” he said.

This year’s campaign has already shown the potential power of a debate. Biden’s disastrous performance on June 27 revived concerns that he was too old for a second term. His support within the Democratic Party crumbled, and he ended his reelection bid on Sunday.

United States News

FILE - Utility crews work to restore electricity in Houston, Thursday, July 11, 2024. As of Thursda...

Associated Press

Texas deaths from Hurricane Beryl climb to at least 36 people, including more who lost power in heat

HOUSTON (AP) — The number of Texas deaths after Hurricane Beryl came ashore and knocked out power to millions of residents climbed to at least 36 on Thursday as officials confirmed more people whose cause of death was at least partially due to heat-related causes in homes left without air conditioning. The latest confirmed deaths […]

7 minutes ago

FILE - Former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords talks during a vigil remembering the 25th anniversary of ...

Associated Press

Gabrielle Giffords stumps for Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania as campaign for running mate takes shape

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gabrielle Giffords, the former Democratic congresswoman who was grievously wounded in a 2011 shooting in her Arizona district, took to the campaign trail Thursday for Vice President Kamala Harris, as Harris’ nascent presidential campaign gets off the ground and a parallel campaign to be Harris’ running mate takes shape. Giffords, speaking at […]

14 minutes ago

Deputy Special Agent in Charge Derek Mayer speaks during a Democratic National Convention security ...

Associated Press

Chicago police chief says out-of-town police won’t be posted in city neighborhoods during DNC

CHICAGO (AP) — Outside police agencies that’ll help secure the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month will not be posted in city neighborhoods, Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said Thursday as federal authorities released maps of convention security perimeters. The renewed attention on out-of-town police comes after Ohio officers in Milwaukee for the Republican National […]

28 minutes ago

Associated Press

Thousands watch Chincoteague wild ponies complete 99th annual swim in Virginia

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (AP) — Thousands of people gathered in Virginia to watch the Chincoteague wild ponies make their annual swim across the Assateague Channel, the 99th year of the popular tradition. The ponies made the short swim across the channel Wednesday as the crowd erupted in cheers. Foal No. 6 was crowned “Queen Neptune,” the […]

43 minutes ago

Associated Press

Nebraska Legislature convenes for a special session to ease property taxes, but with no solid plan

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have convened for a special legislative session called by Republican Gov. Jim Pillen with a directive to slash soaring property taxes in half, but no concrete answers on whether the Legislature will be able to agree on how to do that. Convivial lawmakers showed up Thursday for the start […]

43 minutes ago

Associated Press

OpenAI tests ChatGPT-powered search engine that could compete with Google

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — OpenAI is testing a ChatGPT-powered search engine that could put the artificial intelligence company in direct competition with search giant Google and affect the flow of internet traffic seeking news and other timely information. San Francisco-based OpenAI said Thursday it is releasing a preview of the SearchGPT feature to get feedback […]

48 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Harris says she’s ready to debate Trump and accuses him of ‘backpedaling’ from Sept. 10 faceoff