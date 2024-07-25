Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Missouri lawsuits allege abuse by priests, nuns; archdiocese leader in Omaha among those accused

Jul 25, 2024, 12:29 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ST. LOUIS (AP) — Sixty people allege in new lawsuits filed in Missouri that they were abused as children by dozens of priests, nuns and others, and the man who now leads the Archdiocese of Omaha, Nebraska, is among the accused.

Five separate lawsuits seeking unspecified damages were filed this week in St. Louis and neighboring counties. All told, the lawsuits name 56 alleged abusers. The suits seek unspecified damages.

Among those named is Omaha Archbishop George Lucas. A lawsuit filed Wednesday in St. Louis County Circuit Court said the unnamed accuser was 16 when he met Lucas at the now-closed St. Louis Preparatory Seminary in the late 1980s, where Lucas was a priest and dean of education. The lawsuit accused Lucas of sexually abusing the boy multiple times and offering better grades for sexual favors.

Lucas, in a statement on Thursday, strongly defended himself.

“I categorically deny the accusation made by an anonymous person,” Lucas said. “I have never had sexual contact with another person. I referred the matter to the apostolic nuncio, Pope Francis’ representative in Washington, D.C., for his guidance.”

The lawsuits allege abuse dating as far back as the 1940s, and as recent as 2015. David Clohessy of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, or SNAP, said at least 10 of the alleged abusers are still alive, and he expressed concern that they could abuse again. Some of those named have previously been convicted of crimes or named in previous civil cases.

In one case, a lawsuit alleges that both a priest and a nun sexually abused a girl with an intellectual disability from 1999 through 2002, when she was 8-12 years old. The lawsuit said the priest threatened to kill the girl if she resisted. When she went to another school from 2002 through 2004, she was abused by another priest, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuits also name the Archdiocese of St. Louis and its current archbishop, Mitchell T. Rozanski, alleging that St. Louis church leaders have “known of the sexual abuse perpetrated upon its young parishioners and children in the community” without stopping it.

“This shameless cover-up spanned decades and allowed various clergy and other employees to access and sexually abuse numerous children,” the lawsuits state.

Messages were left with the Archdiocese of St. Louis.

In 2019, the Archdiocese of St. Louis released the names of 61 clergy facing what it determined to be “substantiated” allegations of sexual abuse of children. The investigation in St. Louis followed the release of a 2018 report in Pennsylvania that cited the abuse of more than 1,000 children by hundreds of priests since the 1940s and the efforts of church leaders to cover it up.

United States News

FILE - Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-VA., gestures before speaking during the first day of the Republican ...

Associated Press

Daughter of late Supreme Court Justice Scalia appointed to Virginia Board of Education

The daughter of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia has been appointed by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin to serve on the Virginia Board of Education, drawing criticism from some Democrats who called the appointment politically motivated. Meg Bryce, a psychology educator who unsuccessfully ran last year for an at-large seat on the Albemarle County […]

9 minutes ago

FILE - Utility crews work to restore electricity in Houston, Thursday, July 11, 2024. As of Thursda...

Associated Press

Texas deaths from Hurricane Beryl climb to at least 36 people, including more who lost power in heat

HOUSTON (AP) — The number of Texas deaths after Hurricane Beryl came ashore and knocked out power to millions of residents climbed to at least 36 on Thursday as officials confirmed more people whose cause of death was at least partially due to heat-related causes in homes left without air conditioning. The latest confirmed deaths […]

35 minutes ago

FILE - Former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords talks during a vigil remembering the 25th anniversary of ...

Associated Press

Gabrielle Giffords stumps for Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania as campaign for running mate takes shape

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gabrielle Giffords, the former Democratic congresswoman who was grievously wounded in a 2011 shooting in her Arizona district, took to the campaign trail Thursday for Vice President Kamala Harris, as Harris’ nascent presidential campaign gets off the ground and a parallel campaign to be Harris’ running mate takes shape. Giffords, speaking at […]

41 minutes ago

Deputy Special Agent in Charge Derek Mayer speaks during a Democratic National Convention security ...

Associated Press

Chicago police chief says out-of-town police won’t be posted in city neighborhoods during DNC

CHICAGO (AP) — Outside police agencies that’ll help secure the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month will not be posted in city neighborhoods, Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said Thursday as federal authorities released maps of convention security perimeters. The renewed attention on out-of-town police comes after Ohio officers in Milwaukee for the Republican National […]

55 minutes ago

Associated Press

Thousands watch Chincoteague wild ponies complete 99th annual swim in Virginia

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (AP) — Thousands of people gathered in Virginia to watch the Chincoteague wild ponies make their annual swim across the Assateague Channel, the 99th year of the popular tradition. The ponies made the short swim across the channel Wednesday as the crowd erupted in cheers. Foal No. 6 was crowned “Queen Neptune,” the […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Nebraska Legislature convenes for a special session to ease property taxes, but with no solid plan

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have convened for a special legislative session called by Republican Gov. Jim Pillen with a directive to slash soaring property taxes in half, but no concrete answers on whether the Legislature will be able to agree on how to do that. Convivial lawmakers showed up Thursday for the start […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

Missouri lawsuits allege abuse by priests, nuns; archdiocese leader in Omaha among those accused