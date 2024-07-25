Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Days before a Biden rule against anti-LGBTQ+ bias takes effect, judges are narrowing its reach

Jul 25, 2024, 11:37 AM

FILE - Misy Sifre, 17, and others protest for transgender rights at the Capitol in Salt Lake City, ...

FILE - Misy Sifre, 17, and others protest for transgender rights at the Capitol in Salt Lake City, March 25, 2022. On Tuesday, July 2, 2024, a federal judge in Kansas blocked a federal rule expanding anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ students from being enforced in four states, including Utah and a patchwork of places elsewhere across the nation. (Spenser Heaps/The Deseret News via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Spenser Heaps/The Deseret News via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — New federal court rulings are narrowing the Biden administration’s enforcement of a rule for protecting LGBTQ+ students from discrimination and allowing critics to limit it even further school by school.

A federal judge in Missouri blocked enforcement of the rule in six additional states, bringing the total to 21. The decision Wednesday from Senior U.S. District Judge Rodney Sipple, an appointee of President Bill Clinton, applies in Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. It comes just a week before the rule is to take effect.

Sipple’s ruling followed one last week by U.S. District Judge John Broomes in Kansas, who blocked enforcement in that state, Alaska, Utah and Wyoming but also in individual schools and colleges across the U.S. with students or parents who are members of three groups opposing the rule. Broomes, an appointee of President Donald Trump, gave one group, Moms for Liberty, an extra week — until Friday — to submit its list of affected schools and said it could include ones for members who joined the group after his initial July 2 order.

Republican officials seeking to roll back transgender rights hailed Sipple’s ruling as a victory for cisgendered girls and women, having framed the issue as protecting their privacy and safety in bathrooms and locker rooms. They’ve also argued the rule is a ruse to allow transgender females to play on girls’ and women’s sports teams, but Sipple said it would not apply to athletics.

“Yet again a federal court has stopped the Biden-Harris administration from going around Congress to implement a ridiculous, nonsensical, and illegal election-year move,” Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffith said in a statement. “And it comes just in time before the start of the new school year.”

Moms for Liberty had told Broomes in a court filing earlier this month that its members have students in tens of thousands of schools across the U.S., many in Democratic-led states supporting the rule. Also, judges in Alabama and Oklahoma have yet to rule in lawsuits filed by those states and Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

The three groups involved in the Kansas lawsuit already have submitted lists of about 1,100 schools and colleges in the U.S. affected by Broomes’ order. An AP analysis shows that 69% are outside the 21 states where enforcement already is blocked.

The Department of Education did not immediately respond Thursday to an email seeking comment about the latest rulings, but it has stood by the rule, which takes effect Aug. 1. LGBTQ+ youth, their parents, health care providers and others say restrictions on transgender youth harm their mental health and make often-marginalized students even more vulnerable.

The Biden administration has asked federal appeals courts in Cincinnati, Denver and New Orleans to overturn judges’ orders. On Monday, it asked the U.S. Supreme Court to narrow orders applying in 10 states. It wants to enforce a provision declaring that bias against transgender students violates the 1972 Title IX civil rights law barring sex discrimination in education, without affecting bathroom access or use of students’ preferred pronouns.

The various federal judges’ rulings block the rule at least through the trials of the states’ lawsuits, but they have concluded the states are likely to show that the Department of Education exceeded the authority granted by Title IX. Sipple and Broomes also said the rule likely violates the free speech rights of staff, student and staff who don’t recognize transgender students’ gender identities.

“The Court also considers the fact that the regulations currently in effect have essentially ‘been unchanged for approximately 50 years. Therefore, it would be of relatively little harm to others to maintain the status quo,’” Sipple wrote in his decision, quoting Broomes’ July 2 decision.

In the Kansas case, Moms for Liberty had asked Broomes to apply his July 2 order to any county where a group member lived — greatly expanding its reach, including across most major U.S. cities. Broomes declined, but he also rejected the Department of Education’s argument that Moms for Liberty couldn’t add to the list of affected schools through people who joined after July 2.

Moms for Liberty said it was encouraging people to join online — and modified its website — so the schools of new members’ children can fall under Broomes’ order.

United States News

Demonstrators protest the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House dur...

Associated Press

Gaza war protesters hold a ‘die-in’ near the White House as Netanyahu meets with Biden, Harris

WASHINGTON (AP) — Protesters against the Gaza war held a “die-in” across from Lafayette Park and the White House on Thursday as President Joe Biden met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The protesters poured red liquid onto the street, saying it symbolized the blood of those killed in Gaza. They chanted, “Arrest Netanyahu,” and […]

5 minutes ago

FILE - A 9mm "ghost gun" pistol build kit with a commercial slide and barrel with a polymer frame i...

Associated Press

Massachusetts governor signs bill cracking down on hard-to-trace ‘ghost guns’

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey signed a sweeping gun bill Thursday that supporters say builds on the state’s existing gun laws, including a crackdown on hard to trace “ghost guns,” while safeguarding the rights of gun owners. The law is part of an effort by the state to respond to a 2022 U.S. […]

18 minutes ago

Assembly line worker Sheila Buckley tries to keep cool while on the picket line as members of Unite...

Associated Press

Workers at GM seat supplier in Missouri each tentative agreement, end strike

The union representing workers a Lear Corp. plant in Missouri that makes seats for General Motors vehicles said Thursday it reached a tentative agreement with the company, ending a strike that was in its fourth day. About 480 workers at Lear Corp. in Wentzville who walked out at midnight Sunday are back at work. They […]

48 minutes ago

Associated Press

Daughter of Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley on trial, accused of abandoning newborn in cold

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The trial began Thursday for the daughter of baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley, who is accused of abandoning her baby after giving birth in the woods in subfreezing temperatures on Christmas night in 2022. Attorneys for Alexandra Eckersley, 27, said she didn’t know she was pregnant, thought the child […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Chicken wings advertised as ‘boneless’ can have bones, Ohio Supreme Court decides

Consumers cannot expect boneless chicken wings to actually be free of bones, a divided Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday, rejecting claims by a restaurant patron who suffered serious medical complications from getting a bone stuck in his throat. Michael Berkheimer was dining with his wife and friends at a wing joint in Hamilton, Ohio, and […]

1 hour ago

FILE - The sign for Norwood Hospital, a Steward Health Care hospital, is seen, June 29, 2020, in No...

Associated Press

Senate committee votes to investigate Steward Health Care bankruptcy and subpoena its CEO

BOSTON (AP) — A Senate committee voted Thursday to authorize an investigation into the bankruptcy of Steward Health Care and to subpoena the company’s CEO, Dr. Ralph de la Torre. The subpoena would compel de la Torre to testify before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee at a hearing on Sept. 12. De […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Days before a Biden rule against anti-LGBTQ+ bias takes effect, judges are narrowing its reach