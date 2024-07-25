Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Biden signs bill strengthening oversight of crisis-plagued federal Bureau of Prisons

Jul 25, 2024, 9:50 AM

President Joe Biden pauses as he concludes his address to the nation from the Oval Office of the Wh...

President Joe Biden pauses as he concludes his address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, about his decision to drop his Democratic presidential reelection bid. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill strengthening oversight of the crisis-plagued federal Bureau of Prisons after reporting by The Associated Press exposed systemic corruption, failures and abuse in the federal prison system.

Biden signed the Federal Prison Oversight Act on Thursday. It establishes an independent ombudsman to field and investigate complaints in the wake of sexual assaults and other criminal misconduct by staff, chronic understaffing, escapes and high-profile deaths.

It also requires that the Justice Department’s inspector general conduct risk-based inspections of all 122 federal prison facilities, provide recommendations to address deficiencies and assign each facility a risk score. Higher-risk facilities would then receive more frequent inspections.

United States News

Associated Press

Man dies at 27 from heat exposure at a Georgia prison, lawsuit says

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia sun scorched the slab of concrete beneath Juan Ramirez Bibiano’s body when nurses found him in a puddle of his own excrement, vomiting, according to a complaint. Officers left Ramirez in an outdoor cell at Telfair State Prison on July 20, 2023, for five hours without water, shade or ice, […]

2 minutes ago

Demonstrators protest the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House dur...

Associated Press

Gaza war protesters hold a ‘die-in’ near the White House as Netanyahu meets with Biden, Harris

WASHINGTON (AP) — Protesters against the Gaza war held a “die-in” across from Lafayette Park and the White House on Thursday as President Joe Biden met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The protesters poured red liquid onto the street, saying it symbolized the blood of those killed in Gaza. They chanted, “Arrest Netanyahu,” and […]

9 minutes ago

FILE - A 9mm "ghost gun" pistol build kit with a commercial slide and barrel with a polymer frame i...

Associated Press

Massachusetts governor signs bill cracking down on hard-to-trace ‘ghost guns’

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey signed a sweeping gun bill Thursday that supporters say builds on the state’s existing gun laws, including a crackdown on hard to trace “ghost guns,” while safeguarding the rights of gun owners. The law is part of an effort by the state to respond to a 2022 U.S. […]

21 minutes ago

FILE - Misy Sifre, 17, and others protest for transgender rights at the Capitol in Salt Lake City, ...

Associated Press

Days before a Biden rule against anti-LGBTQ+ bias takes effect, judges are narrowing its reach

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — New federal court rulings are narrowing the Biden administration’s enforcement of a rule for protecting LGBTQ+ students from discrimination and allowing critics to limit it even further school by school. A federal judge in Missouri blocked enforcement of the rule in six additional states, bringing the total to 21. The decision […]

40 minutes ago

Assembly line worker Sheila Buckley tries to keep cool while on the picket line as members of Unite...

Associated Press

Workers at GM seat supplier in Missouri each tentative agreement, end strike

The union representing workers a Lear Corp. plant in Missouri that makes seats for General Motors vehicles said Thursday it reached a tentative agreement with the company, ending a strike that was in its fourth day. About 480 workers at Lear Corp. in Wentzville who walked out at midnight Sunday are back at work. They […]

51 minutes ago

Associated Press

Daughter of Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley on trial, accused of abandoning newborn in cold

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The trial began Thursday for the daughter of baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley, who is accused of abandoning her baby after giving birth in the woods in subfreezing temperatures on Christmas night in 2022. Attorneys for Alexandra Eckersley, 27, said she didn’t know she was pregnant, thought the child […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Biden signs bill strengthening oversight of crisis-plagued federal Bureau of Prisons