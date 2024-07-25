PHOENIX – Local fans of Kenny Chesney will have to wait an extra day to see the country superstar after his outdoor Phoenix show was postponed by thunderstorms Wednesday night.

The storms produced lightning and strong wind gusts, with microbursts up to 70 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Opening act Megan Moroney was able to perform at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater before the weather delay.

There won’t be an opener when the show goes on Thursday night. Chesney is scheduled to take the stage at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m.

All tickets for original show will be honored Thursday. Fans who can’t make it back to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater can get refunds from the original point of purchase, according to the venue’s Facebook account.

How long have Phoenix fans been waiting to see Kenny Chesney?

Arizona fans already had been waiting years to see Chesney. His last concert in the state was in 2018 at Chase Field in Phoenix.

The Valley date on his “Sun Goes Down 2024” tour was set in February. Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater is one of the smallest venues on Chesney’s itinerary, which takes him to stadiums for most of the tour.

“There is nothing like being out on the lawn with your friends, or even under the pavilion, on a clear night hearing the music and just being in the moment,” Chesney said in a press release announcing the Phoenix show. “You can do some things in that environment you can’t at a stadium. It’s less production, less massive, but there’s a real sense of connection that is undeniable.”

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.