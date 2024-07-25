Newsom issues executive order for removal of homeless encampments in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued executive order for removal of homeless encampments in his state.

Newsom’s order would direct state agencies on how to remove the thousands of tents and makeshift shelters across the state that line freeways, clutter shopping center parking lots and fill city parks. The order makes clear that the decision to remove the encampments remains in the hands of local authorities.

Newsom’s order follows a Supreme Court ruling that allowed for such action.

