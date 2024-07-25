PHOENIX – A woman died in Phoenix early Wednesday after crashing her car while being chased by somebody who was shooting at her, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of 19th Avenue and Baseline Road after a vehicle collided with a cement irrigation container around 12:20 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

The driver, 30-year-old Emma Damian, sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators learned that another vehicle was seen following Damian’s car north on 19th Avenue, with an occupant firing shots at her.

“Damian’s vehicle was then witnessed accelerating north and driving off the roadway, striking the irrigation container,” Sgt. Brian Bower said in a media advisory.

The criminal investigation of the case is ongoing, and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine a cause of death.

