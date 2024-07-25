Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Woman dies after crashing car in Phoenix while being chased and targeted by gunfire

Jul 25, 2024

A woman died after crashing her car while being chased by somebody who was shooting at her on July 24, 2024. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A woman died in Phoenix early Wednesday after crashing her car while being chased by somebody who was shooting at her, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of 19th Avenue and Baseline Road after a vehicle collided with a cement irrigation container around 12:20 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

The driver, 30-year-old Emma Damian, sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators learned that another vehicle was seen following Damian’s car north on 19th Avenue, with an occupant firing shots at her.

“Damian’s vehicle was then witnessed accelerating north and driving off the roadway, striking the irrigation container,” Sgt. Brian Bower said in a media advisory.

The criminal investigation of the case is ongoing, and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine a cause of death.

