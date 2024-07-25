Worker missing after roof of Phoenix commercial building collapsed...

PHOENIX — A worker is missing after the roof of a Phoenix commercial building collapsed Wednesday night as storms rolled through the Valley, authorities said.

Firefighters were on the scene near 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Street as of around 9:30 p.m., according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Phoenix Fire Urban Search and Rescue responded to assist with the operation.

The worker hadn’t been found as of Thursday morning. ABC15 reported that the person who is missing is the father of a newborn.

Employees are stating that one worker is unaccounted for. Phoenix Fire Urban Search and Rescue is on the scene to assist with the operation. pic.twitter.com/KWOcfrwUXN — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) July 25, 2024

Wednesday night’s thunderstorms produced strong winds and microbursts with gusts up to 70 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

No further information was available.

