Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Small stocks are about to take over? Wall Street has heard that before.

Jul 25, 2024, 6:10 AM

Trader Gregory Rowe works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, July 22, 2024. After...

Trader Gregory Rowe works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, July 22, 2024. After getting trounced by their larger rivals for years, some of the smallest stocks on Wall Street have shown much more life recently. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Suddenly, smaller stocks seem to be making bigger noise on Wall Street.

After getting trounced by their larger rivals for years, some of the smallest stocks on Wall Street have shown much more life recently. Hopes for coming cuts to interest rates have pushed investors to look at smaller stocks through a different lens.

Smaller companies, which often carry heavy debt burdens, can feel more relief from lower borrowing costs than huge multinationals. Plus, critics said the Big Tech stocks that had been carrying the market for years were looking expensive after their meteoric rises.

The small stocks in the Russell 2000 index leaped a stunning 11.5% over five days, beginning on July 11. The surge looked even more eye-popping when compared with the tepid gain of 1.6% for the big stocks in the S&P 500 over the same span. Investors pumped $9.9 billion into funds focused on small U.S. stocks last week, the largest amount since 2007, according to strategists at Deutsche Bank.

They were all encouraging signals to analysts, who say a market with many stocks rising is healthier than one dependent on just a handful of stars.

If this all sounds familiar, it should. Hope for a broadening out of the market has sprung up periodically on Wall Street, including late last year. Each time, it ended up fizzling, and Big Tech resumed its dominance.

Of course, this time looks different in some ways. Some of the boost for small stocks may have come from rising expectations for a Republican sweep in November’s elections, following President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance last month. That pushed up U.S. stocks seen as benefiting from a White House that could be hostile to international trade, among other things.

Traders are also thinking cuts to interest rates are much more imminent than before, with expectations recently running at 95% confidence that the Fed will make a move as soon as September, according to data from CME Group

But some professional investors still aren’t fully convinced yet.

“Fade the chase in small caps, which is likely unsustainable,” according to Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

She points to how 60% of the companies in the small-cap index struggle with profitability, in part because private-equity firms have already taken many money-making ones out of the stock market. Smaller stocks also tend to be more dependent on spending by consumers than larger companies, and consumers at the lower end of the income spectrum are already showing the strain of still-high prices.

Cuts to interest rates do look more likely after Federal Reserve officials talked about the danger of keeping rates too high for too long. But the Fed may not pull rates down as quickly or as deeply as it has in past cycles if inflation stays higher for longer, as some investors suspect.

Small stocks, which have struggled through five quarters of shrinking earnings due to higher rates, also are less likely to get a boost in profits delivered by the artificial-intelligence wave sweeping the economy, according to strategists at BlackRock Investment Institute.

United States News

In this Aug. 18, 2011 photo, prison guards ride horses that were broken by inmates as they return f...

Associated Press

Prisoners fight against working in heat on former slave plantation, raising hope for change in South

Beneath the blazing summer sun on a former slave plantation, Lamont Gross and fellow prisoners stooped in long rows, picking vegetables by hand under the watchful eyes of armed guards on horseback. He said breaks were short and infrequent, with nothing to protect workers from the heat. “I saw guys collapse,” Gross said of his […]

7 minutes ago

Associated Press

NYC bus crashes into Burger King after driver apparently suffers a medical episode

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City bus driver apparently suffered a medical episode early Thursday and crashed his bus into a closed Burger King restaurant, police said. The driver crashed the Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus into the fast food restaurant in Brooklyn just after midnight, police said. He was taken to a hospital […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

2024 Election Latest: Biden and Harris set to meet Netanyahu following his fiery Congress address

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to make a long-awaited White House visit to meet with President Joe Biden and likely Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at an important moment for all three politicians. On Wednesday, President Biden made his first address since his decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race. […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 lands at Manchester Boston Regional Airport, June 2, 2023, in ...

Associated Press

Southwest breaks 50-year tradition, plans to start assigning seats

Southwest Airlines is doing away with its 50-year tradition and plans to start assigning seats, as well as premium seating for customers who are seeking more legroom. The airline said Thursday that it has been studying customer preferences and expectations and is making the changes because of what they’ve heard, but it could also generate […]

3 hours ago

Holding signs with photos of Israeli hostages and demanding their release, people react as they wat...

Associated Press

Israel-Hamas war latest: Cease-fire talks face delays after Netanyahu’s fiery speech to Congress

Officials from Egypt, Israel, the United States and Qatar were expected to meet Thursday in Doha with the aim of resuming talks for a proposed three-phase cease-fire to end the war between Israel and Hamas and free the remaining hostages. But an Israeli official said Israel’s negotiating team was delayed and would likely be dispatched […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street slightly lower as airlines post earnings ahead of latest GDP report

Wall Street leaned toward losses before the opening bell Thursday as more earnings poured in while investors waited for the latest data on how the U.S. economy fared in the second quarter. Futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.2% before the bell, while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were close to unchanged. The […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Small stocks are about to take over? Wall Street has heard that before.