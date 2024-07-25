Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Stock market today: Wall Street slightly lower as airlines post earnings ahead of latest GDP report

Jul 25, 2024, 1:50 AM | Updated: 6:42 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Wall Street leaned toward losses before the opening bell Thursday as more earnings poured in while investors waited for the latest data on how the U.S. economy fared in the second quarter.

Futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.2% before the bell, while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were close to unchanged. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 0.3%.

Southwest Airlines and American Airlines tumbled early after reporting a steep drop in second-quarter profit despite higher revenue.

Southwest also said it was doing away with its 50-year-old practice of open seating. The airline said it would start assigning seats and selling premium seating for customers who want more legroom.

The new strategy could also generate revenue and boost financial performance, but investors seemed more focused on Southwest’s second-quarter profit, which fell 46% from a year earlier as higher costs for labor, fuel and other expenses outstripped an increase in revenue.

Ford Motor Co. fell more than 13% in premarket Thursday after it reported late Wednesday that second-quarter net income fell 4.7% as its combustion-engine unit posted a pretax loss because of rising warranty and recall costs.

Warner Bros. Discovery was reeling from the NBA’s rejection of its $1.8 billion per year offer to continue its longtime relationship with the league. The NBA said it was taking Amazon’s streaming deal instead, a move that would mean this coming season would end a nearly four-decade run of games being on TNT. Warner Bros. Discovery fell 4.6% in off-hours trading following Wednesday’s announcement.

Hasbro jumped 9.4% after the toy and game maker posted strong financial results that easily surpassed Wall Street expectations.

Later Thursday, the government issues its first estimate of how the U.S. economy performed in the second quarter. The nation’s economy slowed sharply in the first quarter to a 1.4% annual pace, the slowest quarterly growth since spring of 2022, a sign that high interest rates may be taking a toll on the economy.

Global shares retreated on Thursday, with Tokyo’s benchmark losing more than 1,300 points at one point and closing down more than 3%, as pessimism set in over a nose-dive on Wall Street.

In Asia, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 3.3% to 37,869.51, its lowest close since April.

The recently strengthening yen, which has recovered from trading above 160 Japanese yen to the dollar earlier this month, hurts profits of Japanese exporters when they are brought back to Japan. Toyota Motor Corp. shares dropped 2.6%, while Sony Group’s sank 5.4%.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged down to 152.65 yen from 153.89 yen. The euro cost $1.0848, up from $1.0841.

The yen has been gaining against the dollar largely because of speculation the Bank of Japan will raise its near-zero benchmark interest rate soon. The central bank’s next policy meeting ends on July 31.

“The major risk is that the BOJ might refuse to hike next week, causing the entire long yen trade to collapse. But that’s probably just a bad thought,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

Chinese shares fell as investors questioned a central bank decision to cut another key interest rate after several similar moves earlier this week.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 1.7% to 17,021.91, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.5% to 2,886.74.

South Korea’s Kospi declined 1.7% to 2,710.65 after the government reported the economy contracted at a 0.2% rate in the last quarter.

Among the region’s technology shares, Samsung Electronics fell nearly 2%, while Nintendo lost 2.4%. Tokyo Electron tumbled nearly 5%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 shed 1.3% to 7,861.20.

In Europe at midday, France’s CAC 40 slid nearly 2% in early trading. Germany’s DAX fell 1.2%, while Britain’s FTSE 100 shed 0.7%.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost $1.26 to $76.33 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell $1.25 to $79.57 a barrel.

Wednesday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 tumbled 2.3% for its fifth drop in the last six days, closing at 5,427.13. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.2% to 39,853.87, and the Nasdaq composite skidded 3.6% to 17,342.41.

U.S. stock indexes suffered their worst losses since 2022 after profit reports from Tesla and Alphabet helped suck momentum from Wall Street’s frenzy around artificial-intelligence technology.

United States News

Associated Press

Wildfires prompt California evacuations as crews battle Oregon and Idaho fires stoked by lightning

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Wildfires prompted evacuations in Northern California amid a rapidly growing wildfire Thursday, a day after powerful winds and lightning strikes from thunderstorms rattled eastern Oregon and Idaho, cutting power and stoking fires, including one in Oregon that was the largest active blaze in the United States. Another fast-moving wildfire forced thousands […]

8 minutes ago

Associated Press

Judge won’t block Georgia prosecutor disciplinary body that Democrats fear is aimed at Fani Willis

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge has denied a preliminary challenge to block a commission created to discipline and remove state prosecutors, finding that it doesn’t violate the U.S. or state constitution. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker on Tuesday rejected the request for an injunction against Georgia’s Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission, which […]

17 minutes ago

This photo provided by Sipp Culture shows farm apprentice Kira Cummings working on the Sipp Culture...

Associated Press

Major funders bet big on rural America and ‘everyday democracy’

Someone may need to tell Carlton Turner that he’s working to save democracy. Turner is co-director of the Mississippi Center for Cultural Production in the town of Utica, population 600, where his family has lived for eight generations. The organization, better known as Sipp Culture, is helping breathe life into a region that’s seen schools, […]

40 minutes ago

Trader Gregory Rowe works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, July 22, 2024. After...

Associated Press

Small stocks are about to take over? Wall Street has heard that before.

NEW YORK (AP) — Suddenly, smaller stocks seem to be making bigger noise on Wall Street. After getting trounced by their larger rivals for years, some of the smallest stocks on Wall Street have shown much more life recently. Hopes for coming cuts to interest rates have pushed investors to look at smaller stocks through […]

43 minutes ago

In this Aug. 18, 2011 photo, prison guards ride horses that were broken by inmates as they return f...

Associated Press

Prisoners fight against working in heat on former slave plantation, raising hope for change in South

Beneath the blazing summer sun on a former slave plantation, Lamont Gross and fellow prisoners stooped in long rows, picking vegetables by hand under the watchful eyes of armed guards on horseback. He said breaks were short and infrequent, with nothing to protect workers from the heat. “I saw guys collapse,” Gross said of his […]

46 minutes ago

Associated Press

NYC bus crashes into Burger King after driver apparently suffers a medical episode

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City bus driver apparently suffered a medical episode early Thursday and crashed his bus into a closed Burger King restaurant, police said. The driver crashed the Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus into the fast food restaurant in Brooklyn just after midnight, police said. He was taken to a hospital […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Stock market today: Wall Street slightly lower as airlines post earnings ahead of latest GDP report