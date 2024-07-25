Close
NYC bus crashes into Burger King after driver apparently suffers a medical episode

Jul 25, 2024, 5:10 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City bus driver apparently suffered a medical episode early Thursday and crashed his bus into a closed Burger King restaurant, police said.

The driver crashed the Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus into the fast food restaurant in Brooklyn just after midnight, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Neither of the two passengers on the bus was injured.

One of the passengers, Valorie Turner, 60, was a medical worker who rushed to help the driver, she told TV station Fox 5.

“He was moaning; he was saying whatever,” Turner said. “I started CPR.”

Photos show debris and broken glass littering the pavement.

Turner said the bus started speeding up before it crashed, “and before I knew it we was in Burger King.”

