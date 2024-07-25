Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

A plan to replenish the Colorado River could mean dry alfalfa fields. And many farmers are for it

Jul 24, 2024, 9:09 PM

FILE - A worker diverts water as a sprinkler system is installed for alfalfa at the Cox family farm...

FILE - A worker diverts water as a sprinkler system is installed for alfalfa at the Cox family farm Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, near Brawley, Calif. Under a new program, farmers of certain forage crops, including alfalfa, will be paid to shut off water to their fields for a short period of time during the hot summer months, which are not peak times for the crop and which won't affect its long-term viability. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A plan to help shore up the depleted Colorado River by cutting off water to alfalfa fields in California’s crop-rich Imperial Valley is finding support from the farmers who grow it.

The Imperial Irrigation District — the biggest user of water from the 1,450-mile (2,334-kilometer) river — has offered to pay farmers to shut off irrigation to forage crops including alfalfa for up to 60 days during the peak of the sweltering summer. While farmers often balk at the idea of letting fields lie fallow, at least 80% of properties eligible for the new program have been signed up to participate, said Tina Shields, the district’s water department manager.

“We don’t like to do fallowing down here,” Shields said. “They’re making business decisions.”

The move comes as farmers of alfalfa and other crops that feed cattle have seen the price of hay plummet amid rising supply. For many, that means a summer crop of alfalfa could bring in less in revenue than the $300 in federal funding per acre-foot of water that the water district is willing to fork over if they simply stop watering it, experts said.

From California to Arkansas, farmers have reported a stellar year for hay and many are scrambling to find buyers or deciding whether it’s worth paying to store it, said Sue Arnold, executive director of the Ohio-based National Hay Association.

“They have a lot more hay than they typically have this time of year so their barns are full,” she said of the organization’s members. “They’re scared, ‘I am going to have all this inventory.’”

Hay exporters are struggling with the strong U.S. dollar and some overseas markets are willing to take a lower quality product than the top notch hay grown in the United States, especially in the Imperial Valley, Arnold said.

The idea to pay the farmers to halt irrigation arose last year as part of an agreement among Arizona, Nevada and California to aid the dwindling Colorado River, which provides water to 40 million people in seven U.S. states, parts of Mexico and more than two dozen Native American tribes — and saw water levels decline during a punishing drought.

Under the plan, the federal government agreed to spend $1.2 billion for users to temporarily scale back their water use. The goal was to conserve an additional 3 million acre-feet of water through 2026 — with more than half of those cuts coming from California — when current guidelines for how the river is shared expire.

The Imperial Irrigation District, which is California’s biggest user of Colorado River water, drafted the voluntary program for farmers to temporarily stop watering Alfalfa, Bermuda grass, or Klein grass in the summer — crops that can withstand going dry for a short while. The idea is to do so when yields are already down in summer, more water is required and dairies tend to keep their number of head low.

The district had proposed to roll out the program in the spring but faced delays over environmental concerns including the fate of the tiny, endangered desert pupfish, which thrives on irrigation runoff. Environmental approvals are still pending but the district opted to sign up takers for the program now to save time, Shields said.

So far, the program has applications from about 170 different businesses covering nearly 160,000 acres (64,750 hectares) of fields, which could conserve about 215,000 acre feet of water, she said.

Trevor Tagg, a hay farmer in the Imperial Valley, is among many opting for the program. He said alfalfa prices have plummeted in the past two years as supply has risen and farmers are left with little choice but to keep growing on fields hoping that prices rise in the future. He said he and many others sat down and did the math — what the water district is offering is a better shot than what he can get cutting the crop right now.

A couple of years ago, he said a ton of hay could command $400 but might now only fetch $100.

“The pendulum is swinging really hard,” he said. “Things have been really tough. You are seeing farms on the brink of bankruptcy — many, many of them.”

Tough times force farmers to make difficult choices and turning off the water for a month or two is seen as a better option than fallowing fields for longer and walloping the local economy, where equipment suppliers and local restaurants also depend on farming for their livelihoods. About a quarter of Imperial County’s farm production comes from field crops, according to a county agricultural report.

“It keeps us farming for another day,” Tagg said. “It supports the river, it supports Lake Mead. It supports everything we’re trying to do.”

“It’s not perfect for anybody,” he said.

United States News

FILE - A woman fills out a pledge card for the U.S. Census in exchange for a reusable boba tea cart...

Associated Press

Noncitizens are less likely to participate in a census with citizenship question, study says

Adding a citizenship question to the census reduces the participation of people who aren’t U.S. citizens, particularly those from Latin American countries, according to a new research paper that comes as Republicans in Congress are pushing to add such a question to the census form. Noncitizens who pay taxes but are ineligible to have a […]

1 hour ago

FILE - State Election Board member Rick Jeffares asks the crowd to settle down during a hastily pla...

Associated Press

Trump-friendly panel shapes Georgia’s election rules at long, often chaotic meetings

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia State Election Board, which once toiled in relative obscurity, now hosts raucous meetings where public comment spans several hours and attendees regularly heckle its members. The shift highlights how election administration has become increasingly scrutinized and politicized, particularly in Georgia and other states that President Joe Biden flipped for Democrats […]

2 hours ago

FILE - This June 13, 2016 photo shows Drug Enforcement Administration agents in Florida. Thousands ...

Associated Press

Takeaways from AP’s investigation into DEA corruption, agent accused of rape

MIAMI (AP) — Thousands of secret law enforcement documents obtained by The Associated Press offer a never-before-seen window into a culture of corruption among U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents who parlayed the agency’s shadowy money laundering operations into a worldwide pursuit of binge drinking and illicit sex. Among the documents is a recovered WhatsApp chat, […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Reggie Daniels pays his respects a memorial at Robb Elementary School, June 9, 2022, in Uval...

Associated Press

Uvalde school officer charged over actions during Robb Elementary shooting set to appear in court

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A former Uvalde school police officer who was part of the slow law enforcement response to the 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School is scheduled to appear in court for the first time Thursday. Adrian Gonzales was one of the nearly 400 law enforcement personnel who responded to the scene […]

2 hours ago

This October 2014 photo obtained by The Associated Press shows then-U.S. Drug Enforcement Administr...

Associated Press

Secret DEA files show agents joked about rape in WhatsApp chat. Then one of them was accused of it.

MIAMI (AP) — In a WhatsApp chat that quickly devolved into depravity, a group of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents boasted about their “world debauchery tour” of “boozing and whoring” on the government’s dime. They swapped lurid images of their latest sexual conquests. And at one point they even joked about “forcible anal rape.” Within […]

2 hours ago

Joe Ridenour sits for a portrait on the steps of the recreational vehicle he once called home in Ca...

Associated Press

Church sues Colorado town to be able to shelter homeless in trailers, work ‘mandated by God’

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — Behind a church surrounded by rolling prairie on the outskirts of this Colorado town sits a donated RV that Joe Ridenour called home for a year after he lost his job during the pandemic. Being able to live in the RV, he said, allowed him to avoid returning to his […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

A plan to replenish the Colorado River could mean dry alfalfa fields. And many farmers are for it