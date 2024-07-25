Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for 59-year-old Phoenix woman

Jul 24, 2024, 7:31 PM

Authorities issued a silver alert for a 59-year-old woman who went missing in Phoenix on Wednesday morning.

(DPS photo)

(DPS photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Authorities issued a silver alert for a 59-year-old woman who went missing in Phoenix on Wednesday morning.

The Phoenix Police Department said Sherry Wilson was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. near 10th Street and Jefferson Street.

She was reportedly walking away from a medical clinic when she went missing.

Authorities said she suffers from a condition that may make her look lost and confused.

She is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has blonde shoulder length hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red and white t-shirt, red pants and unknown color sandals.

