PHOENIX – An Arizona man was indicted on eight counts by a federal grand jury for distributing firearms, destructive devices, explosives and drugs, authorities said Tuesday.

Matthew Edward Dach, of Kingman, is charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, distribution of explosive materials by a non-licensee, distribution of methamphetamine, using and carrying a firearm (destructive device) during a drug trafficking crime and possession of an unregistered firearm and transfer of a firearm for use in a crime of violence.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona, Dach sold a rifle, ammunition, homemade explosives and methamphetamine to an undercover agent for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Between May and June, Dach is alleged to have sold a homemade destructive device to an undercover ATF agent after the agent said he needed a device to physically harm a witness who was testifying in a federal trial. The 46-year-old Kingman man sold a second destructive device to the agent during a sale of methamphetamine and explosives.

Dach had previous felonies due to drug offenses, burglary, vehicle theft and weapons offenses.

How much time could suspect face if convicted?

If convicted for using and carrying a firearm (destructive device) during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, Dach faces a maximum of 30 years in prison to life and a $250,000 fine or both.

He faces an additional 20 years in prison and a 1,000,000 fine or both for distribution of methamphetamine.

Dach could also receive 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine or both for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon and transfer of a firearm for use in a crime of violence.

Lastly, a conviction for distribution of explosive materials by a non-licensee and possession of an unregistered firearm carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, $250,000 fine or both.

