Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

JIM SHARPE

AZ Political Podcast: Fontes explains scenarios if Mark Kelly becomes vice president candidate

Jul 25, 2024, 4:15 AM

Jim Sharpe's Profile Picture

BY JIM SHARPE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — I’ve enjoyed every single guest I’ve had on the AZ Political Podcast, but this week’s may be the most fun conversation I’ve ever had while “future-tripping:” Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes discusses the several different scenarios that could play out in Arizona if U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly is offered —and accepts— the Democratic nomination for vice president.

Secretary Fontes says that one scenario could end with Arizona continuing its streak of having a U.S. Senate election every two years — something that’s been happening here since the passing of the late Sen. John McCain.

RELATED STORIES

I counter with two scenarios that start with Sen. Kelly running for VP, end with Fontes becoming governor and include Kari Lake. (Because Lake always plays a part in every truly crazy Arizona political scenario, right?)

Speaking of election deniers, Fontes takes on their claim that Arizona is a state that allows tons of undocumented noncitizens to vote in our elections — a falsehood that even Elon Musk has promoted on social media.

Thanks for watching the AZ Political Podcast.

AZ Political Podcast is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Jim Sharpe

...

KTAR Video

Video: It’s unprecedented times ahead of 2024 election as Biden steps down from race, Harris being endorsed

After President Joe Biden withdrew from the campaign trail on Sunday, Jim Sharpe takes a look at what the new presidential campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris might look like in Monday’s Sharper Point commentary.

3 days ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Bye Biden, hello Harris: Americans continue living in unprecedented times ahead of 2024 election

After President Joe Biden withdrew from the campaign trail on Sunday, Jim Sharpe takes a look at what the new presidential campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris might look like in Monday’s Sharper Point commentary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photos: Getty Images

3 days ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Why did former President Donald Trump’s acceptance speech leave this KTAR News host unsatisfied?

On Jim Sharpe’s Sharper Point Commentary, the day after former President Donald Trump’s acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention Sharpe says he was left feeling “a little unsatisfied.” Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

6 days ago

Mark Brnovich says Trump dismissal case could cause trouble...

Jim Sharpe

AZ Political Podcast: Mark Brnovich says dismissal of Trump’s documents case could haunt him

Jim Sharpe sits down with former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich on the latest episode of the Arizona Political Podcast.

7 days ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: AZ Political Podcast: Mark Brnovich says dismissal of Trump’s documents case could haunt him

Former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich talks about former President Donald Trump’s documents case, the state of the Republican Party and more. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

7 days ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Reaction to Kari Lake and other speakers at the Republican National Convention

Jim Sharpe reacts to what he has heard from Kari Lake and other speakers at the Republican National Convention on his Sharper Point commentary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

AZ Political Podcast: Fontes explains scenarios if Mark Kelly becomes vice president candidate