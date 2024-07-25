PHOENIX — I’ve enjoyed every single guest I’ve had on the AZ Political Podcast, but this week’s may be the most fun conversation I’ve ever had while “future-tripping:” Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes discusses the several different scenarios that could play out in Arizona if U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly is offered —and accepts— the Democratic nomination for vice president.

Secretary Fontes says that one scenario could end with Arizona continuing its streak of having a U.S. Senate election every two years — something that’s been happening here since the passing of the late Sen. John McCain.

I counter with two scenarios that start with Sen. Kelly running for VP, end with Fontes becoming governor and include Kari Lake. (Because Lake always plays a part in every truly crazy Arizona political scenario, right?)

Speaking of election deniers, Fontes takes on their claim that Arizona is a state that allows tons of undocumented noncitizens to vote in our elections — a falsehood that even Elon Musk has promoted on social media.

