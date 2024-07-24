Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Prosecutors file Boeing’s plea deal to resolve felony fraud charge tied to 737 Max crashes

Jul 24, 2024, 4:03 PM | Updated: 5:25 pm

FILE - A Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson, ...

FILE - A Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson, prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight on Sept. 30, 2020 in Seattle. On Sunday, July 7, 2024, the Justice Department said Boeing has agreed to plead guilty to a criminal fraud charge stemming from two deadly crashes of 737 Max jetliners. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Justice Department has filed an agreement in which Boeing will plead guilty to a fraud charge for misleading regulators who approved the 737 Max jetliner before two of the planes crashed, killing 346 people.

The detailed plea agreement was filed Wednesday in federal district court in Texas. The American aerospace company and the Justice Department reached a deal on the guilty plea and the agreement’s broad terms earlier this month.

U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor can accept the agreement and the sentence worked out between Boeing and prosecutors, or he could reject it, which likely would lead to new negotiations between the company and the Justice Department.

The deal calls for the appointment of an independent compliance monitor, three years of probation and a $243.6 million fine. It also requires Boeing to invest at least $455 million “in its compliance, quality, and safety programs.”

O’Connor will give lawyers for the families seven days to file legal motions opposing the plea deal. Boeing and the Justice Department will have 14 days to respond, and the families will get five days to reply to the filings by the company and the government.

United States News

President Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Wed...

Associated Press

President Joe Biden uses Oval Office address to explain his decision to quit 2024 race

President Joe Biden explained his decision to drop his bid for reelection and to throw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris.

13 minutes ago

President Joe Biden...

Associated Press

Watch: Joe Biden makes first public comments since ending reelection bid

President Joe Biden addresses the nation publicly for the first time since he announced he won't seek reelection for president.

1 hour ago

Michael Boris, with the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana (CRCL), shows off thousands of Oyste...

Associated Press

AmeriCorps CEO gets a look at a volunteer-heavy project to rebuild Louisiana’s vulnerable coast.

VIOLET, La. (AP) — A volunteer-heavy effort to restore some of Louisiana’s eroding coast with recycled oyster shells was part of the scenic backdrop Wednesday for a visit from the head of AmeriCorps, the federal agency that deploys volunteers to serve communities around the nation. Michael Smith, the CEO of AmeriCorps, visited a storage area […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

FBI searches home of former aide to New York Gov Kathy Hochul

MANHASSET, N.Y. (AP) — The FBI searched the Long Island home of a former aide to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday. The former staffer, Linda Sun, has not been accused of wrongdoing, and an FBI spokesman declined to release details beyond confirming that agents “conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity in Manhasset.” Sun and […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Los Angeles Zoo sets record with 17 California condor chicks hatched in 2024

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A record 17 California condor chicks hatched at the Los Angeles Zoo during this year’s breeding season for the endangered birds, officials announced Wednesday. All the chicks will be candidates for release into the wild as part of the California Condor Recovery Program, the LA Zoo said in a statement. The […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Biotech company’s CEO pleads guilty in Mississippi welfare fraud case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The chief executive officer of a biotech company with ties to the largest public corruption case in Mississippi history pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of wire fraud for improperly using welfare funds intended to develop a concussion drug. Jacob VanLandingham entered the plea at a hearing in Jackson before U.S. […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Prosecutors file Boeing’s plea deal to resolve felony fraud charge tied to 737 Max crashes