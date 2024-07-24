Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Biotech company’s CEO pleads guilty in Mississippi welfare fraud case

Jul 24, 2024, 3:49 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The chief executive officer of a biotech company with ties to the largest public corruption case in Mississippi history pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of wire fraud for improperly using welfare funds intended to develop a concussion drug.

Jacob VanLandingham entered the plea at a hearing in Jackson before U.S. District Judge Carlton W. Reeves, according to court records. A sentencing date was not immediately set. Possible penalties include up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

A lawsuit filed by the state Department of Human Services alleges that $2.1 million of welfare money paid for stock in VanLandingham’s Florida-based companies, Prevacus and PreSolMD, for Nancy New and her son, Zachary New, who ran nonprofit groups that received welfare money from Human Services.

Prosecutors said the Mississippi Community Education Center, which was run by the News, provided about $1.9 million, including federal money from the Temporary Assistance to Needy Families program, to Prevacus. The money was purportedly for the development of a pharmaceutical concussion treatment. But, prosecutors said in a bill of information that VanLandingham misused “a substantial amount of these funds for his personal benefit, including, but not limited to, gambling and paying off personal debts,” according to the bill.

Former NFL star Brett Favre is named in the Human Services lawsuit as the “largest individual outside investor” of Prevacus. Favre, who has not been charged with wrongdoing, has said he put $1 million of his own money into VanLandingham’s companies, which were developing a nasal spray to treat concussions and a cream to prevent or limit them.

Former Mississippi Department of Human Services director John Davis and others have pleaded guilty to misspending money from the TANF program.

Nancy New and Zachary New previously pleaded guilty to state charges of misusing welfare money, including on lavish gifts such as first-class airfare for Davis. Nancy New, Zachary New and Davis all agreed to testify against others.

Davis was appointed by former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant to lead Human Services. He pleaded guilty to state and federal felony charges in a conspiracy to misspend tens of millions of dollars from the TANF program.

United States News

House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Rep. Mark E. Green, R-Tenn., speaks to reporters afte...

Associated Press

House votes to form task force to investigate shooting at Trump rally, recommend legislative fixes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House voted Wednesday to form a task force to investigate the security failures surrounding the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump on June 13. The vote underscores the bipartisan outrage over the shooting at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump came within inches of losing his life. One rallygoer […]

10 minutes ago

Associated Press

Phone lines down in multiple courts across California after ransomware attack

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Several courts across California lost their phone lines this week after a ransomware attack targeting the state’s largest trial court in Los Angeles County. The Superior Court of Los Angeles County hosts phone servers for courts in Shasta, Inyo, San Luis Obispo, Stanislaus and Colusa counties, according to Melissa Fowler Bradley, […]

14 minutes ago

FILE- The Wells Fargo Center, home of the Philadelphia Flyers NHL hockey team and the Philadelphia ...

Associated Press

Home of the 76ers, Flyers needs a new naming rights deal after Wells Fargo pulls out

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The home of the Philadelphia Flyers and the 76ers — well, the Sixers, for now — will soon need a new name. Banking giant Wells Fargo says it will not renew its naming rights deal with the arena in the South Philadelphia sports complex that has served as home to the city’s […]

24 minutes ago

President Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Wed...

Associated Press

President Joe Biden uses Oval Office address to explain his decision to quit 2024 race

President Joe Biden explained his decision to drop his bid for reelection and to throw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris.

58 minutes ago

President Joe Biden...

Associated Press

Watch: Joe Biden makes first public comments since ending reelection bid

President Joe Biden addresses the nation publicly for the first time since he announced he won't seek reelection for president.

2 hours ago

Michael Boris, with the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana (CRCL), shows off thousands of Oyste...

Associated Press

AmeriCorps CEO gets a look at a volunteer-heavy project to rebuild Louisiana’s vulnerable coast.

VIOLET, La. (AP) — A volunteer-heavy effort to restore some of Louisiana’s eroding coast with recycled oyster shells was part of the scenic backdrop Wednesday for a visit from the head of AmeriCorps, the federal agency that deploys volunteers to serve communities around the nation. Michael Smith, the CEO of AmeriCorps, visited a storage area […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Biotech company’s CEO pleads guilty in Mississippi welfare fraud case