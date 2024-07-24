Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Judge’s order shields Catholic Charities from deposition as Texas investigates border aid groups

Jul 24, 2024, 2:55 PM

FILE - Ingrid Yanet Lopez Hernandez, 32, center back, her children, from left, Jazmine, 7, Christia...

FILE - Ingrid Yanet Lopez Hernandez, 32, center back, her children, from left, Jazmine, 7, Christian, 5, and Cristle Ordonez, 2, and pregnant mother Meregilda Mejilla, 27, and her daughter Maricelda Mejilla, 6, wait for transportation to Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley after being processed by the U.S. Border Patrol in McAllen, Texas, on June 24, 2018. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


McALLEN, Texas (AP) — A judge on Wednesday rejected Texas’ attempts to compel a deposition from one of the largest migrant shelters on the U.S.-Mexico border, dealing a new legal setback to a widening Republican-led investigation into migrant aid groups.

The ruling by state District Judge J.R. Flores does not stop the state’s investigation into Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, which provides temporary housing for as many as 2,000 women and children when border crossings are at their highest. The border nonprofit is among several targeted by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over claims that aid groups are helping migrants enter the U.S. illegally.

Catholic Charities and other organizations have denied the accusations, saying the state has produced no evidence.

The one-paragraph order by Flores shields leaders of Catholic Charities from a deposition and is the second time in recent weeks that a Texas court has pushed back on the state’s investigation into migrant aid groups. Earlier this month, a separate judge in El Paso rejected the state’s efforts to close a shelter in a scathing order that accused the state of harassment.

“We hope that we can put this behind us and focus our efforts on protecting and upholding the sanctity and dignity of all human lives while following the law,” said Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley.

Paxton’s office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday.

Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley is a member organization of Catholic Charities USA but it is a separate nonprofit within the Diocese of Brownsville. They abstained from commenting after sharing those made by the executive director.

The group opened a shelter for migrants in 2017 that typically receives about 1,000 people a week, most of whom stay only a few days.

In court filings, Catholic Charities said it provided over 100 pages of documents in response to questions from the state in late March about its policies and operations. Paxton’s office then pushed for a deposition of a member who would have direct knowledge of the organization’s operating procedures.

Attorneys for the state argued that a deposition could help them determine whether to sue Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley or stop their investigation.

Texas launched the investigations into migrant aid groups after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott sent a letter to Paxton in 2022 that suggested, without citing evidence, that border organizations could be helping migrants enter the country illegally.

United States News

FILE - Massachusetts State Police Detective Lt. Brian Tully holds up a piece of evidence on the wit...

Associated Press

2 more state troopers who were part of the Karen Read case are under investigation, police say

BOSTON (AP) — Two more state troopers, who testified in the Karen Read murder trial over the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, are now facing an internal affairs investigation, the Massachusetts State Police said Wednesday. Detective Lt. Brian Tully and Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik are being investigated along with lead investigator in the case, […]

4 minutes ago

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to a joint meeting of Congress at the Capitol in W...

Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: A look at Netanyahu’s claims about Israel, Hamas and Iran during his speech to Congress

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday defended his country’s conduct in the devastating Gaza war, urged the U.S. to support the fight against Hamas and ridiculed protesters during a scathing address to Congress. But he also cited an unverified intelligence report and ignored much of the criticism in a war that has killed tens […]

15 minutes ago

FILE - Lizelle Gonzalez, center, listens as a statement is read aloud by her lawyer Cecilia Garza, ...

Associated Press

Texas woman’s lawsuit after being jailed on murder charge over abortion can proceed, judge rules

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman who was jailed and charged with murder after self-managing an abortion in 2022 can move forward with her lawsuit against the local sheriff and prosecutors over the case that drew national outrage before the charges were quickly dropped, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Drew B. […]

17 minutes ago

This image provided by U.S. Air National Guard shows Lt. Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus speaking to attend...

Associated Press

Senior NORAD Air Force commander nominated to be next National Guard Bureau chief

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Air Force commander at the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has been nominated to be the next chief of the National Guard Bureau, just a bit more than a week before the current chief retires. The nomination of Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven Nordhaus went to the Senate on […]

28 minutes ago

FILE - Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen answers a question while taking part in a panel discussio...

Associated Press

Nebraska governor issues a proclamation for a special session to address property taxes

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen issued a long-awaited proclamation on Wednesday calling a special legislative session to address the state’s soaring property taxes, ruffling some lawmakers’ feathers by giving them just a day’s notice. Pillen warned lawmakers on the last day of the regular legislative session in April that he would convene […]

1 hour ago

Chante Roney appears at a legislative hearing, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Montgomery, Ala., where...

Associated Press

Families describe assaults and deaths behind bars during hearing on Alabama prison conditions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Deandre Roney told officials at the Alabama prison he was incarcerated at that he feared for his life because another inmate had been threatening him, his sister said. On June 8, months away from his scheduled release date, the 39-year-old was stabbed to death. Money the family had saved to help […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Judge’s order shields Catholic Charities from deposition as Texas investigates border aid groups