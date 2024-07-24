Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

FACT FOCUS: A look at Netanyahu’s claims about Israel, Hamas and Iran during his speech to Congress

Jul 24, 2024, 2:45 PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to a joint meeting of Congress at the Capitol in W...

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to a joint meeting of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday defended his country’s conduct in the devastating Gaza war, urged the U.S. to support the fight against Hamas and ridiculed protesters during a scathing address to Congress.

But he also cited an unverified intelligence report and ignored much of the criticism in a war that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and devastated Gaza.

Crowds of demonstrators swelled outside the Capitol as the Israeli leader spoke, with many protesting the killings of more than 39,000 Palestinians in the war. Others condemned Netanyahu’s inability to free Israeli and American hostages taken by Hamas and other militants during the Oct. 7 attack that sparked the conflict.

Here’s a look at the facts.

___

CLAIM: “Israel has enabled more than 40,000 aid trucks to enter Gaza. That’s half a million tons of food. And that’s more than 3,000 calories for every man, woman and child in Gaza. If there are Palestinians in Gaza who aren’t getting enough food, it’s not because Israel is blocking it. It’s because Hamas is stealing it.”

THE FACTS: Israel initially imposed a complete siege on Gaza in the early days of the war and, under U.S. pressure, gradually eased it to allow the entry of food and humanitarian supplies. While Israel says it allows hundreds of truckloads of goods to enter Gaza each day, the United Nations and aid groups say they are often unable to reach it or distribute it.

They say ongoing Israeli military operations and fighting with Hamas and lawlessness makes it too difficult to operate. U.N. officials say criminal gangs have targeted aid trucks. But a top U.S. envoy said Israel has presented no evidence for claims Hamas is stealing aid, adding that Israel’s killing of Gaza police commanders guarding truck convoys have made it nearly impossible to distribute goods.

International experts have repeatedly warned that Gaza faces widespread severe hunger and the territory is on the brink of famine.

In April, an Israeli airstrike killed seven aid workers in an incident that Israel said was caused by human error. This month, the head of the U.S. humanitarian agency USAID said she had received pledges from Israel to improve safety and coordination for aid workers.

CLAIM: “I have a message for these protesters: When the tyrants of Tehran who hang gays from cranes and murder women for not covering their hair are praising, promoting and funding you, you have officially become Iran’s useful idiots.”

THE FACTS: Netanyahu provided no evidence that Iran is “funding” protesters.

The top U.S. intelligence official said this month that the Iranian government is one of several covertly encouraging American protests over Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza in a bid to stoke outrage ahead of the fall election.

Using social media platforms, groups linked to Tehran have posed as online activists, encouraged protests and provided financial support to some protest groups, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said in a statement.

“Iran is becoming increasingly aggressive in their foreign influence efforts, seeking to stoke discord and undermine confidence in our democratic institutions,” Haines said.

Iran isn’t the only country seeking to influence American discourse ahead of the 2024 election. During a briefing with reporters this month, intelligence officials said America’s adversaries were looking to harness artificial intelligence to dramatically expand the reach and penetration of election misinformation.

Demonstrations over Israel’s offensives in Gaza emerged on university campuses across the U.S. in recent months. The protests quickly became a factor in political campaigns and prompted concerns about antisemitism and the role of “outside agitators ” as well as worries about a larger regional conflict between Israel and Iran.

CLAIM: “The ( International Criminal Court ) prosecutor accuses Israel of deliberately targeting civilians. What in God’s green earth is he talking about? The (Israeli military) has dropped millions of fliers, sent millions of text messages, made hundreds of thousands of phone calls to get Palestinian civilians out of harm’s way. But at the same time, Hamas does everything in its power to put Palestinian civilians in harm’s way. They fire rockets from schools, from hospitals, from mosques.”

THE FACTS: Deadly Israeli strikes on homes affect multiple members of families at a time on a nearly daily basis. Footage has shown soldiers shooting and killing Palestinians who were waving white flags or appeared to pose no threat to Israeli troops.

For most of the more than 37,000 airstrikes Israel says it has carried out during the war — along with often heavy shelling during ground operations — it is impossible to verify Israel’s claims that a Hamas target is present.

Even in strikes where the military has publicly identified Hamas members, it has been willing to inflict dozens of civilian casualties.

Israeli evacuation orders have sent more than 80% of Gaza’s 2.3 million Palestinians fleeing, often multiple times, to escape offensives in different parts of the territory. Israeli airstrikes and raids have repeatedly struck and caused civilian casualties inside the “humanitarian zone” where the military has told displaced Palestinians to take refuge.

WHAT NETANYAHU LEFT OUT:

The Israeli leader spoke of the bravery of soldiers on Oct. 7. But he did not delve into the massive intelligence and security blunders under his watch that allowed Hamas to breach Israel’s vaunted defenses that day. He didn’t discuss accusations that he believed Hamas was deterred when in fact it was preparing a major assault on Israel.

Also, Netanyahu boasted about the 135 hostages that have been freed, seven of them in rescue missions. But he left out that the vast majority of those hostages were freed during a brief cease-fire in late November, even though he has argued that military pressure on Hamas is the best way to free them.

Neither did he mention the fact that Israeli forces mistakenly killed three hostages in December. And roughly 120 hostages have languished in captivity for nearly 10 months. Of those, Israeli authorities believe a third are dead.

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed in the rescue missions staged to free the hostages, the Health Ministry in Gaza says, which Netanyahu did not mention.

And he did not describe the catastrophe that has befallen Gaza since the outbreak of the war.

Of the more than 39,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza since the start of the war, about half are women and children, Gaza’s Health Ministry says. About 1.8 million of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been displaced, many repeatedly in a bid to flee relentless bombing. Basic necessities like food, shelter and even diapers have either been scarce or lacking entirely. Clean drinking water is hard to find.

Netanyahu also said he was speaking on behalf of the people of Israel. It’s true that Israelis largely believe in the justness of the war. But support has grown for a cease-fire, including one that would end the war entirely.

In fact, public support for Netanyahu has plummeted since Oct. 7, with many blaming Netanyahu for the Hamas attacks. Thousands attend protests calling for him to resign. Critics say he is dragging out the war for political reasons, hoping to appease his far-right governing partners who oppose a cease-fire and to maintain his grip on power.

Kellman reported from London. Associated Press writers Josef Federman in Jerusalem, Tia Goldenberg in Tel Aviv, Israel, and Lee Keath in Cairo contributed to this report.

___

Find AP Fact Checks here: https://apnews.com/APFactCheck.

United States News

FILE - Lizelle Gonzalez, center, listens as a statement is read aloud by her lawyer Cecilia Garza, ...

Associated Press

Texas woman’s lawsuit after being jailed on murder charge over abortion can proceed, judge rules

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman who was jailed and charged with murder after self-managing an abortion in 2022 can move forward with her lawsuit against the local sheriff and prosecutors over the case that drew national outrage before the charges were quickly dropped, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Drew B. […]

5 minutes ago

This image provided by U.S. Air National Guard shows Lt. Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus speaking to attend...

Associated Press

Senior NORAD Air Force commander nominated to be next National Guard Bureau chief

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Air Force commander at the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has been nominated to be the next chief of the National Guard Bureau, just a bit more than a week before the current chief retires. The nomination of Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven Nordhaus went to the Senate on […]

16 minutes ago

FILE - Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen answers a question while taking part in a panel discussio...

Associated Press

Nebraska governor issues a proclamation for a special session to address property taxes

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen issued a long-awaited proclamation on Wednesday calling a special legislative session to address the state’s soaring property taxes, ruffling some lawmakers’ feathers by giving them just a day’s notice. Pillen warned lawmakers on the last day of the regular legislative session in April that he would convene […]

55 minutes ago

Chante Roney appears at a legislative hearing, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Montgomery, Ala., where...

Associated Press

Families describe assaults and deaths behind bars during hearing on Alabama prison conditions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Deandre Roney told officials at the Alabama prison he was incarcerated at that he feared for his life because another inmate had been threatening him, his sister said. On June 8, months away from his scheduled release date, the 39-year-old was stabbed to death. Money the family had saved to help […]

55 minutes ago

Associated Press

Administrative judge says discipline case against high-ranking NYPD official should be dropped

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York Police Department administrative trial judge has recommended that a disciplinary case against the department’s highest-ranking uniformed officer be dropped, arguing that the police watchdog agency that investigated the case lacked jurisdiction. The city’s Civilian Complaint Review Board had been pursuing a case against Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey […]

1 hour ago

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses during a meeting with Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevk...

Associated Press

Pentagon panel to review Medals of Honor given to soldiers at the Wounded Knee massacre

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department will review the Medals of Honor that were given to 20 U.S. soldiers for their actions in the 1890 battle at Wounded Knee to make sure their conduct merits such an honorable award. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the review by a special panel of experts after consultation with […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

FACT FOCUS: A look at Netanyahu’s claims about Israel, Hamas and Iran during his speech to Congress