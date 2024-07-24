Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Families describe assaults and deaths behind bars during hearing on Alabama prison conditions

Jul 24, 2024, 1:52 PM

Chante Roney appears at a legislative hearing, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Montgomery, Ala., where...

Chante Roney appears at a legislative hearing, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Montgomery, Ala., where she spoke about the death of her brother, Deandre Roney, in an Alabama prison. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Kim Chandler)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Deandre Roney told officials at the Alabama prison he was incarcerated at that he feared for his life because another inmate had been threatening him, his sister said. On June 8, months away from his scheduled release date, the 39-year-old was stabbed to death.

Money the family had saved to help him restart his life out of prison was instead used to bury him, family members said.

“We just want justice and answers,” Chante Roney, his sister, told a committee of state lawmakers during a Wednesday meeting on prison conditions.

Family members of people incarcerated in Alabama prisons packed the public hearing held by the Joint Legislative Prison Committee, a panel of lawmakers focused on prison oversight. Some wearing T-shirts with photos of their loved ones, family members described assaults, rapes, extortions, deaths and rampant drug availability and overdoses behind bars.

The Alabama prison system has long come under criticism for high rates of violence, crowding and chronic understaffing. The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit in 2020 against Alabama arguing that conditions in the prison system — which the Justice Department called one of the most understaffed and violent in the country — are so poor that they violate the ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

At least four speakers described how their family members died in Alabama prisons.

Chante Roney said her brother told prison staff at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility about his fears that he would be attacked. On the day he died, he called his family and asked them to try to speak with someone in charge so he could be moved.

“Two hours later, we received a phone call that my brother was stabbed in his head and in his back and that he was left outside,” Chante Roney said. “I feel DOC should have done more to protect him. Now, all we have is memories, and no answers and broken hearts.”

Betty Martin said her son Derrek Martin was beaten to death at Elmore Correctional Facility in December 2023. While he was still serving his 20-year sentence for robbery, Martin regularly received pictures of Derrek’s injuries from near daily beatings, sent to her by other prisoners using contraband cellphones.

“He said to me, ‘I’m sending these pictures to you because one day you might need them. They’re going to kill me in here,’” Martin said after the hearing.

Martin contacted the facility numerous times to request that Derrek be transferred to protective custody but was told that those facilities were full. In December, Martin received the call she had been dreading. Derrek was assaulted by another inmate and pronounced dead shortly after.

Chase Mathis told prison officials that he was afraid for his life, his father said. He died June 4, the day after being moved to another prison. His father, Tim Mathis, said he wants answers. He has concerns that his son might have been killed with a lethal dose of drugs administered against his will. His son was sent to prison after being convicted of manslaughter when his friend was killed in a car accident when Case was driving while intoxicated.

“We had no idea that would turn into a death sentence,” Tim Mathis said.

Eddie Burkhalter, a researcher at nonprofit law and justice center Alabama Appleseed, said the prison system last year had a record 325 deaths including at least 10 homicides.

The Alabama Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The Alabama prison system has been under heightened federal scrutiny for several years. A federal judge ruled in 2017 that mental health care of state inmates is “horrendously inadequate.” The Alabama Department of Corrections, facing a shortage of staff, raised officer pay in an effort to recruit and maintain more correctional officers. Rep. Chris England, a committee member and frequent critic of the prison system and parole board, said conditions remain unacceptable.

Sen. Vivian Davis Figures, who is not a member of the committee, addressed the panel at the end of the meeting. She urged her coworkers to make prisons a priority.

“We have lost so many lives in our state prisons that it is unconscionable,” Figures, said. “And it is truly unacceptable.”

United States News

FILE - Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen answers a question while taking part in a panel discussio...

Associated Press

Nebraska governor issues a proclamation for a special session to address property taxes

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen issued a long-awaited proclamation on Wednesday calling a special legislative session to address the state’s soaring property taxes, ruffling some lawmakers’ feathers by giving them just a day’s notice. Pillen warned lawmakers on the last day of the regular legislative session in April that he would convene […]

7 minutes ago

Associated Press

Administrative judge says discipline case against high-ranking NYPD official should be dropped

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York Police Department administrative trial judge has recommended that a disciplinary case against the department’s highest-ranking uniformed officer be dropped, arguing that the police watchdog agency that investigated the case lacked jurisdiction. The city’s Civilian Complaint Review Board had been pursuing a case against Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey […]

18 minutes ago

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses during a meeting with Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevk...

Associated Press

Pentagon panel to review Medals of Honor given to soldiers at the Wounded Knee massacre

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department will review the Medals of Honor that were given to 20 U.S. soldiers for their actions in the 1890 battle at Wounded Knee to make sure their conduct merits such an honorable award. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the review by a special panel of experts after consultation with […]

34 minutes ago

Associated Press

Hiker falls to death during storm on Yosemite’s iconic Half Dome

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A bucket-list climb to the top of Yosemite National Park’s Half Dome turned to tragedy for a young Arizona woman who fell to her death during a descent forced by a sudden storm that pounded the iconic granite monolith this month. Grace Rohloff, 20, an experienced hiker and Arizona […]

48 minutes ago

Associated Press

Appeals judges rule against fund used to provide phone services for rural and low-income people

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Calling it a “misbegotten tax,” a federal appeals court in New Orleans ruled Wednesday that a method the Federal Communications Commission uses to fund telephone service for rural and low-income people and broadband services for schools and libraries is unconstitutional. The immediate implications of the 9-7 ruling by the 5th U.S. […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Kentucky clerk who opposed gay marriage appeals ruling over attorney fees

CINCINNATI (AP) — A former Kentucky county clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples a decade ago is appealing a ruling ordering her to pay thousands in attorney fees. The appeal filed by attorneys for Kim Davis in federal court argues that the landmark Obergefell ruling in 2015 should be overturned. Davis […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Families describe assaults and deaths behind bars during hearing on Alabama prison conditions