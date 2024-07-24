Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Inmate van escape trial starts for Tennessee man facing sexual assault allegations

Jul 24, 2024, 12:06 PM | Updated: 12:28 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The first of multiple trials has begun involving a Tennessee man who is charged with raping children to create pornography, possessing methamphetamine and thousands of child sexual abuse images, and is accused in lawsuits of sexually assaulting dozens of women for years while police did little to investigate him.

But this trial, in federal court, involves a charge Sean Williams reportedly said he’s “not contesting” — that he escaped from an inmate transport van. It began Tuesday with jury selection, opening statements and some witness questioning, and is expected to continue throughout the week.

According to news outlets, Williams admitted to escaping from a van bringing him from Kentucky’s Laurel County Detention Center to federal court in Greeneville for a hearing last October. Williams, now representing himself after he and four defense attorneys parted ways, said he was “not contesting that,” but was “contesting my lawful custody during that time.”

U.S. District Judge Ronnie Greer halted Williams several times on Tuesday, including when he tried to raise allegations of corruption within the Johnson City Police Department, which the judge said was inadmissible.

Authorities caught Williams in Florida more than a month after the escape.

Williams also is being prosecuted in this trial on a charge of trying to escape from the Washington County Detention Center in July 2023 by removing a section of his cell wall and concealing the work using toothpaste. He argued that removing concrete between two cells isn’t a “substantial step” toward escaping.

Williams next heads to federal trial on Aug. 27 on three counts of producing child sexual abuse material. He also faces Tennessee charges including child rape, aggravated sexual battery and especially aggravated sexual exploitation. And in a North Carolina federal court, he’s charged with possessing child sexual abuse images and illegal drugs.

The criminal cases are playing out while three federal lawsuits accuse the Johnson City Police Department of refusing to properly investigate evidence that Williams was drugging and raping women in their East Tennessee community for years. They were filed by a former federal prosecutor who was acting as a liaison with the city; nine women listed as Jane Does 1-9; and another woman individually. One of the lawsuits alleges an extortion scheme with thousands of dollars of payoffs to police to obstruct any investigative actions into sexual assault allegations against Williams.

The city has denied that any evidence supports allegations of police corruption, and said it would “welcome any investigation that could dispel such claims.” The allegations were also denied by multiple officers who were sued.

Williams has not been charged to date with sexually assaulting the women, and in a message to The Tennessean, he said he was framed by law enforcement to cover up a broader public corruption scheme, saying it’s “all going to come out soon.”

The former prosecutor’s lawsuit claims police deliberately botched her effort to arrest Williams on a federal felon-possessing-ammunition charge in April 2021, enabling him to flee. The city countered by saying she took five months to obtain an indictment when police requested one in 2020.

Williams wasn’t arrested until two years later, when a campus police officer at Western Carolina University found him asleep in his car and learned of the federal warrant.

An affidavit says a search of the car found — along with cocaine, methamphetamine and about $100,000 in cash — digital storage devices with more than 5,000 images of child sexual abuse as well as photos and videos of Williams sexually assaulting 52 women at his Johnson City apartment while they were in an “obvious state of unconsciousness.”

Many of the videos were stored in labeled folders, and at least a half-dozen names on the folders were consistent with first names on a list labeled “Raped” that Johnson City officers had found in his apartment two and a half years earlier, after a woman plunged from his fifth-floor window, the affidavit states. That woman, Mikayla Evans, survived and is the sole plaintiff in one of the lawsuits.

Amid public outcry, Johnson City in the summer of 2022 ordered an outside investigation into how officers handled sexual assault investigations. That November, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation opened a federal sex trafficking investigation. The lawsuit by the nine women claims their attorneys also provided information for a federal public corruption investigation of the police department.

Findings from the city’s third-party audit, released in 2023, include that police conducted inconsistent, ineffective and incomplete investigations; relied on inadequate record management; had insufficient training and policies, and sometimes showed gender-based stereotypes and bias.

The city said it began improving the department’s performance while awaiting the audit’s findings, including following the district attorney’s new sexual assault investigation protocol; reviewing investigative policies and procedures; creating a “comfortable space” for victim interviews and increasing funding for officer training and a new records management system.

United States News

Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at Indianapolis International Airport, Wednesday, July 24, 202...

Associated Press

The fight to define Harris is on. And for now, Republicans are dominating Democrats on the airwaves

NEW YORK (AP) — Just days into her new role as the Democratic Party’s likely presidential nominee, Kamala Harris is already facing a wave of Republican-backed attack ads questioning her personality, her progressive record and what she knew about President Joe Biden’s decline. But for now, at least, Democrats have yet to engage in the […]

7 minutes ago

Georgia state Sen. Nikki Merritt, D–Grayson, delivers remarks at a joint Senate and House press c...

Associated Press

In a reversal, Georgia now says districts can use state funding to teach AP Black studies classes

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia state Superintendent Richard Woods said Wednesday that the state will pay for districts to teach a new Advanced Placement course in African American Studies, a day after he said districts could only teach the course using local funds. In the face of blossoming outrage, the Georgia Department of Education now says […]

15 minutes ago

In this photo provided by the Oregon Department of Transportation, the Durkee Fire lights up the sk...

Associated Press

Wildfire smoke chokes parts of Canada and western U.S., with some areas under air quality alerts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fires burning in California, Oregon, Arizona, Washington and other western states, as well as Canada, have filled the skies in regions of the western U.S. with smoke and haze, forcing some affected areas to declare air quality alerts or advisories. As of Wednesday morning, there were 79 large active wildfires across […]

22 minutes ago

Roger Stone walks on the convention floor during the Republican National Convention Wednesday, July...

Associated Press

Watchdog finds no improper influence in sentencing recommendation for Trump ally Roger Stone

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Justice Department watchdog investigation found no evidence that politics played an improper role in a decision to propose a lighter prison sentence for Roger Stone, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, according to a report released Wednesday. The inspector general launched the investigation after four lawyers who prosecuted Stone […]

29 minutes ago

FILE - Massachusetts State Police Detective Lt. Brian Tully holds up a piece of evidence on the wit...

Associated Press

2 more state troopers who were part of the Karen Read case are under investigation, police say

BOSTON (AP) — Two more state troopers, who testified in the Karen Read murder trial over the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, are now facing an internal affairs investigation, the Massachusetts State Police said Wednesday. Detective Lt. Brian Tully and Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik are being investigated along with lead investigator in the case, […]

43 minutes ago

FILE - Ingrid Yanet Lopez Hernandez, 32, center back, her children, from left, Jazmine, 7, Christia...

Associated Press

Judge’s order shields Catholic Charities from deposition as Texas investigates border aid groups

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — A judge on Wednesday rejected Texas’ attempts to compel a deposition from one of the largest migrant shelters on the U.S.-Mexico border, dealing a new legal setback to a widening Republican-led investigation into migrant aid groups. The ruling by state District Judge J.R. Flores does not stop the state’s investigation into […]

44 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Inmate van escape trial starts for Tennessee man facing sexual assault allegations