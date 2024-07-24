Close
BMW recalls over 291,000 SUVs because interior cargo rails can detach in crash, raising injury risk

Jul 24, 2024, 10:06 AM

FILE - A long row of unsold 2021 X3 sports-utility vehicles sits at a BMW dealership Sunday, March ...

FILE - A long row of unsold 2021 X3 sports-utility vehicles sits at a BMW dealership Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Loveland, Colo. BMW is recalling more than 291,000 SUVs in the U.S. because the interior cargo rails can detach in a crash, increasing the risk of injury. The recall covers certain X3 SUVs from the 2018 through 2023 model years. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — BMW is recalling more than 291,000 SUVs in the U.S. because the interior cargo rails can detach in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

The recall covers certain X3 SUVs from the 2018 through 2023 model years.

The company says in documents posted by U.S. safety regulators that dealers will replace the rear cargo rail bolts that attach to the vehicle body. The company expects to notify owners by letter starting Aug. 30.

BMW says in documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that in rare cases the attachment to the body could be damaged.

The documents say BMW found out about the problem in August of 2022 after an “extreme rear crash” involving a 2022 BMW X3. BMW was served with legal documents in the case in March of this year, when it was able to inspect the SUV.

The documents don’t say whether anyone has been injured due to the problem. A message was left Wednesday seeking comment from BMW.

