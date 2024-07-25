PHOENIX — Looking for a modern castle in the East Valley? A new Queen Creek home hit the market this week with a price tag of almost $20 million.

The 32,000-square-foot estate is in Pegasus Airpark, a gated community with a private taxiway near Signal Butte Road and Hunt Highway.

The new build, which is listed for $19.5 million, features a 10,000-square-foot airplane hangar with full HVAC, per the listing on Realtor.com.

That’s just one of the estate’s many novel features.

Luxury Queen Creek home has various bells and whistles

There’s also a putting green for golf lovers, a sand volleyball court and a sports court for pickleball and basketball.

Inside, a 5,000-square-foot basement features various luxury amenities, including a bowling alley, a wine cellar, a walk-in vault and a 75-foot shooting range.

Need more? The 2,000-square-foot detached master bedroom has his-and-her walk-in closets, separate bathrooms, accent lighting, a bar, a fireplace and sliding doors.

The three-level compound includes 26,000 square feet of indoor space, with 16-inch double insulated walls.

There’s a 20-car garage, three bedrooms and a whopping 11 bathrooms.

The interior has both tile and wood flooring, vaulted ceilings, an elevator, a wet bar, a double vanity and granite counters.

The courtyard, meanwhile, features 2,000 feet of covered breezeway. The property even has multiple swimming pools and a mission-style bell tower that hangs over an outdoor full kitchen.

