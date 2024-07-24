Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Strike at plant that makes truck seats forces production stoppage for Missouri General Motors

Jul 24, 2024, 9:19 AM

Lear production worker Abigail Fletcher rides her mini bike in support of the picket line as member...

Lear production worker Abigail Fletcher rides her mini bike in support of the picket line as members of United Auto Workers Local 282 continue their strike against the car and truck seat manufacturer in Wentzville, Mo. on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. The strike led to a shutdown at the nearby GM assembly plant. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Production has halted at a Missouri General Motors plant that manufactures trucks and vans, the result of a strike at the company that supplies seats for the vehicles.

About 480 workers at Lear Corp. in Wentzville walked out at midnight Sunday. The strike brought production to a standstill Monday at the GM plant in Wentzville, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of St. Louis, where the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon midsize trucks, along with the Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana full-size vans are made.

About 4,600 employees work at the Wentzville GM plant.

“We can confirm that GM Wentzville Assembly Plant has been impacted by part shortages resulting from a labor dispute at one of our suppliers,” GM spokesman Kevin Kelly said in a statement. “We hope both sides work quickly to resolve their issues so we can resume our regular production schedule to support our customers.”

A statement on the United Autoworkers Region 4’s Facebook page said Lear Corp. has “failed to address” more than 30 proposals from union negotiators.

“Despite the bargaining committee’s best efforts to secure a new agreement during more than a month of negotiation, Lear has remained unwilling to provide the conditions and compensation these nearly 500 Wentzville, Missouri UAW members deserve,” the statement read.

A statement from Lear Corp. said negotiations are ongoing.

“We continue bargaining in good faith with the UAW,” the statement read. “We are working hard to reach a fair and equitable settlement as soon as possible in our Wentzville, Missouri, seating assembly plant.”

United States News

FILE - Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi, 70, center, appears at Bristol Superior court, accused of murdering he...

Associated Press

Connecticut woman found dead hours before she was to be sentenced for killing her husband

A 76-year-old Connecticut woman was found dead at her home Wednesday, hours before she was to be sentenced for killing her husband and hiding his body for months while continuing to collect his paychecks. State police said they were investigating the “untimely death” of Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi after being called to her Burlington home for a […]

3 minutes ago

FILE - Rick Gordon, of Plainfield, Vt., looks at what remains of Mill Street and an apartment build...

Associated Press

Vermont opens flood recovery centers as it awaits decision on federal help

BERLIN, Vt. (AP) — Vermont on Wednesday opened the first of four flood recovery centers while officials waited to find out whether the state qualifies for federal help. Many farmers and residents were hit by flooding two weeks ago from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl. The flooding destroyed roads and bridges and inundated farms. It […]

17 minutes ago

Associated Press

Inmate van escape trial starts for Tennessee man facing sexual assault allegations

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The first of multiple trials has begun involving a Tennessee man who is charged with raping children to create pornography, possessing methamphetamine and thousands of child sexual abuse images, and is accused in lawsuits of sexually assaulting dozens of women for years while police did little to investigate him. But this […]

21 minutes ago

FILE - Andrew Tate arrives at the Court of Appeals building in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, May 30...

Associated Press

Andrew Tate’s defamation lawsuit against human trafficking accuser can go to trial, judge says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge says controversial social media personality Andrew Tate ‘s defamation lawsuit against a Florida woman who accused him of imprisoning her in Romania can go to trial, but he threw out Tate’s allegations against her parents and some allegations against the woman. Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Joseph Curley […]

23 minutes ago

Associated Press

Cause of crash that killed NY couple at Niagara Falls border crossing still a mystery 8 months later

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A police investigation into the crash and explosion that killed two people in a high-powered luxury car at a Niagara Falls border crossing last year has concluded with the crash’s cause still a mystery, authorities said. The probe into the Nov. 22, 2023, crash that killed Kurt and Monica Villani, […]

2 hours ago

FILE - A long row of unsold 2021 X3 sports-utility vehicles sits at a BMW dealership Sunday, March ...

Associated Press

BMW recalls over 291,000 SUVs because interior cargo rails can detach in crash, raising injury risk

DETROIT (AP) — BMW is recalling more than 291,000 SUVs in the U.S. because the interior cargo rails can detach in a crash, increasing the risk of injury. The recall covers certain X3 SUVs from the 2018 through 2023 model years. The company says in documents posted by U.S. safety regulators that dealers will replace […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Strike at plant that makes truck seats forces production stoppage for Missouri General Motors