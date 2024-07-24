Close
A former candidate for governor is disbarred over possessing images of child sexual abuse

Jul 24, 2024, 8:22 AM

FILE - Independent gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2010, in Portland, Maine. A judge on Monday, July 22, 2024 signed off on the recommendation that Cutler, who came close to being elected governor of Maine, be disbarred following the completion of his sentence for possessing thousands of images of child sexual abuse. (AP Photo/Joel Page, File)
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A wealthy attorney who came close to being elected governor has been disbarred following the completion of his sentence for possessing thousands of images of child sexual abuse, officials said.

A judge on Monday signed off on the Maine Board of Overseers of the Bar recommendation that 77-year-old Eliot Cutler should no longer practice law. Cutler did not oppose the board’s decision, which was made months ago. He was previously disbarred in New York.

The criminal case marked a dramatic fall for Cutler, who launched a Washington-based environmental law firm after serving as an aide to Sen. Edmund Muskie and as the top energy and environmental adviser to President Jimmy Carter.

Running as an independent for governor, Cutler narrowly lost — by less than 2 percentage points — to Republican Paul LePage in 2010 and then lost again by a wider margin in 2014.

Cutler was sentenced under a plea agreement in which he received a four-year term but was required to serve only nine months. He received time off for good behavior and was released earlier this year.

