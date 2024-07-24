Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Pedestrian struck, killed by city bus he was trying to stop in downtown Phoenix

Jul 24, 2024, 8:02 AM

File photo of a Valley Metro bus. A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a city bus in downtown...

A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a city bus in downtown Phoenix on July 22, 2024. (Valley Metro File Photo)

(Valley Metro File Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a city bus in downtown Phoenix on Monday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a collision call in the area of Central Avenue and Van Buren Street around 11:45 p.m. and found a man with serious injuries, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary information indicates that the bus was turning right from westbound Van Buren Street to Central Avenue when the man tried to get it to stop.

“The man was banging on the door and walking next to the bus,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in media advisory Tuesday.

The driver continued because the bus was not at a designated stop, according to Scherer.

“The pedestrian lost his footing and fell into the roadway, after which he was struck by the bus,” he said.

The investigation is ongoing.

